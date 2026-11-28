Odisha school and mass education minister Nityananda Gond on Friday ordered a probe into the expenditure incurred under the previous Biju Janata Dal (BJD) government’s 5T school transformation programme, following a CAG report flagging financial irregularities, suspected misappropriation of funds and inflated procurement costs.

Gond said ₹387.90 crore was spent on the 5T programme, while utilisation certificates worth ₹1,706.31 crore had been submitted. more less

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The probe will examine the funds received from various sources, the amounts spent and the money remaining unutilised, Gond told the Assembly during Question Hour, responding to a demand for an inquiry by BJP MLA Irashis Acharya.

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The BJD government launched the 5T High School Transformation Programme in 2021 to improve infrastructure and teaching facilities in government high schools. Under the initiative, schools were upgraded with smart classrooms, interactive boards, e-libraries, modern science laboratories, playgrounds, drinking water facilities and improved toilets. The programme aimed to bridge the infrastructure gap between rural and urban schools and integrate technology into classroom learning.

In September this year, the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) of India flagged several financial irregularities and deficiencies in the implementation of the programme, including suspected misappropriation of funds, fraudulent payments and procurement of materials in violation of prescribed guidelines.

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{{^usCountry}} The CAG audited the programme’s records in six districts and detected several irregularities, including expenditure of ₹57.95 lakh on a private educational institution that was not eligible for assistance and suspected misappropriation of funds in several government high schools. The audit also detected a fraudulent payment by a block development officer (BDO), who allegedly claimed funds for repairs to desks that were never carried out. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The CAG audited the programme’s records in six districts and detected several irregularities, including expenditure of ₹57.95 lakh on a private educational institution that was not eligible for assistance and suspected misappropriation of funds in several government high schools. The audit also detected a fraudulent payment by a block development officer (BDO), who allegedly claimed funds for repairs to desks that were never carried out. {{/usCountry}}

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In Ganjam district, 145 smartphone-based augmented reality/virtual reality (AR/VR) kits remained unused, with schools citing inadequate training as the reason. Despite standardised rates for desks, interactive smart panels and batteries, schools and executing agencies procured them at inflated prices, the audit found. In several districts, expenditure was incurred without proper estimates, technical sanctions or check measurements.

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Raising the issue in the Assembly, BJP MLA Acharya questioned the transparency of expenditure under the 5T initiative and asked which department had overseen the spending of thousands of crores of rupees, as there was no separate department called 5T.

Citing the CAG report, he also questioned why the infrastructure of 13,784 schools remained undeveloped despite the transformation programme. He said the report showed that against a budgetary provision of ₹93,483.18 crore during 2018-23, expenditure stood at ₹81,534.05 crore, and sought an explanation for the unspent amount.

Replying to the MLA, Gond said funding for the school transformation programme came from Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) contributions, the Odisha Mineral Bearing Areas Development Corporation (OMBADC) and the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS).

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He said ₹387.90 crore had been spent on the programme, while utilisation certificates (UCs) amounting to ₹1,706.31 crore had been submitted. However, the department was yet to compile complete details of the actual amount for which UCs had been furnished.

“The inquiry will establish how much money came from each funding source, how much was spent and how much remains unutilised. The reasons for non-utilisation will also be examined. If any irregularities or negligence are found in the expenditure, necessary action will be taken,” Gond said.

Gond further said the previous BJD government had made an allocation of ₹387.90 crore for the 5T school transformation programme. Although several schools were upgraded, the requisite funds for the work had not been released, and the BJP government released the pending amount after coming to power.

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