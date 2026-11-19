Bhubaneswar, The Odisha government has decided to put the Madanasahi-Kanjia gold mining block in Mayurbhanj district up for auction during the financial year 2026-27, Steel and Mines Minister Bibhuti Bhusan Jena told the Assembly on Thursday.

Odisha to auction gold mine block during current financial year: Minister

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In a written reply to a question from BJD MLA Ashwini Patra, Jena said gold deposits have been found in Keonjhar, Deogarh and Mayurbhanj districts of Odisha.

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During a survey conducted in collaboration with the state Mines Directorate, the Geological Survey of India found gold-bearing stones at Gopur-Jaladihi in Keonjhar district, the Adash-Ramapali area of Deogarh district, and the Madanasahi-Kanjia area of Mayurbhanj district, he said.

"The government has taken an in-principle decision to auction the Madanasahi-Kanjia mineral block in Mayurbhanj district during the 2026-27 financial year, and the necessary steps are being taken for the auction," the minister said.

Apart from gold, deposits of several other metals were also found during the survey, he stated.

The presence of copper, graphite, silver, and nickel, alongside gold, has been identified in the Adash-Ramapali area of Deogarh district.

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{{^usCountry}} Similarly, he said that copper and gold-bearing minerals have been detected in the Madanasahi-Kanjia area of Mayurbhanj district, copper and gold-bearing minerals have been detected. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Similarly, he said that copper and gold-bearing minerals have been detected in the Madanasahi-Kanjia area of Mayurbhanj district, copper and gold-bearing minerals have been detected. {{/usCountry}}

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In such mineral-rich zones, appropriate and legally compliant steps will be taken, considering the quantity and quality of each mineral, as well as the feasibility of their extraction, Jena added.

During the survey, the GSI found gold deposits of 1,462.73 kg along with copper reserves of 17.06 million tonnes in the Madanasahi-Kanjia area of the district, according to a statement made by the Mines Minister in the House earlier.

Similarly, gold deposits of nearly 1,685 kg were detected in the Adash area of Deogarh and 311.07 kg in Gopur of Keonjhar, he had stated.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.