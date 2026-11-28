A consumer commission in Odisha’s Kalahandi district has imposed a ₹25 lakh penalty on a private hospital for allegedly collecting money for a tuberculosis test despite not being authorised to conduct it, and ordered it to pay ₹5 lakh compensation to a 10-year-old girl whose family had paid for the test.

A private hospital in Odisha’s Kalahandi district faces a ₹25 lakh penalty for an unauthorised TB test, with ₹5 lakh compensation ordered for the minor patient. more less

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The District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission, Kalahandi, also directed Maa Manikeswari Multispeciality Hospital in Bhawanipatna to refund the ₹1,200 collected for a sputum examination for Acid-Fast Bacilli (AFB), pay ₹25,000 towards litigation expenses and deposit ₹25 lakh in the Odisha State Consumer Welfare Fund for engaging in deceptive and unfair trade practices.

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The commission further directed the state health secretary and Kalahandi chief district medical officer to pay ₹50,000 each to the girl’s father for deficiency in their supervisory duties. The order was issued on Thursday.

The case relates to Yashica, 10, who was taken by her father, Ranjan Kumar Patra, to the private hospital on October 24, 2025, for diagnostic tests prescribed by a paediatrician at the district headquarters hospital. The doctor had suspected advanced pneumonia.

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{{^usCountry}} The prescribed tests included a complete blood count (CBC), MP ICT, C-reactive protein (CRP), sputum AFB and a chest X-ray. Patra paid ₹2,070 for the tests, but the hospital did not provide him with the sputum AFB report. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The prescribed tests included a complete blood count (CBC), MP ICT, C-reactive protein (CRP), sputum AFB and a chest X-ray. Patra paid ₹2,070 for the tests, but the hospital did not provide him with the sputum AFB report. {{/usCountry}}

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Suspecting irregularities in the tests, Patra filed a Right to Information (RTI) application with the district health authorities, seeking to know whether the hospital was authorised to collect samples or conduct the test.

“One of the tests was for TB. Without my knowledge, they collected the sample and charged me ₹1,200 for it. There were also X-ray and blood tests. The X-ray report was not clear and appeared to be just a black-coloured image. The blood test report, too, was handed over to me within just two minutes. This raised doubts in my mind about what kind of tests could be conducted and reports generated within two minutes,” he said.

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In a reply dated December 19, 2025, the assistant district public health officer (TB), Kalahandi, said only one private hospital in the district — Swasthya Swaraj at Kaniguma in Thuamul Rampur block — was authorised to conduct sputum AFB tests, which were provided free of cost. Maa Manikeswari Multispeciality Hospital was neither a notified TB diagnostic centre nor an authorised sputum collection site under the National Tuberculosis Elimination Programme (NTEP), the reply said.

The commission observed that despite lacking the required authorisation, the hospital had collected the sputum sample and charged the family ₹1,200. It held that the conduct amounted to a deceptive and unfair trade practice under the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, and could pose a threat to the health and safety of the patient and others.

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The hospital denied any wrongdoing, claiming that Patra had initially agreed to the arrangement but later refused to allow the sample to be sent for testing. The commission, however, noted that the hospital had collected the money despite not being authorised to conduct the test.

It also questioned the credibility of the technician involved, noting that he could not produce a registration number, identity card or appointment letter to establish that he was employed by the hospital at the time.

The commission further noted that the hospital’s proprietor had admitted, in a communication to the district health authorities, that the facility had collected sputum samples from other patients for AFB tests in 2025.

“Collecting sputum samples for TB testing at an unauthorised facility could expose other patients and attendants to health hazards, as the disease is airborne and requires designated arrangements for sample collection,” the commission noted.

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Hospital owner Santosh Agarwala said the facility did not conduct several specialised tests on its premises and instead collected samples before sending them elsewhere for testing. He claimed that the technician had told him that a person visited the hospital and purchased a ticket for a swab test.

“At around 7 pm, the person called and said that he had admitted his patient to a government hospital and asked us not to send the sample for testing. Our technician told him to come and collect a refund. He agreed but never returned to collect the money,” Agarwala claimed.