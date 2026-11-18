Karnataka minister Rizwan Arshad has asked the Centre to give motorists the option to buy lower-ethanol E10 and ethanol-free petrol, establish a third-party fuel testing mechanism, and set up a dedicated compensation fund for vehicles damaged by excess ethanol blending in petrol.

The Karnataka minister also placed the findings of state-wide fuel quality and quantity inspections before the Union government (HT File Photo/Sunil Ghosh)

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In a letter, Arshad also asked the Union petroleum minister, Hardeep Singh Puri, to carry out an “urgent course correction” in the implementation of its E20 policy, citing test results from samples lifted by the state government that found ethanol concentrations as high as 31.2% in petrol.

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The minister also placed the findings of state-wide fuel quality and quantity inspections before the Union government, and underlined that Karnataka wasn’t opposed to the Ethanol Blending Programme, but to the alleged “over-blending”.

There was no immediate reaction from the petroleum ministry on the letter.

“Karnataka is not opposed to the Ethanol Blending Programme. However, the programme cannot come at the cost of the citizens. The issue is not ethanol blending per se, but the manner in which it is being implemented, particularly when the prescribed limits are not being adhered to,” Arshad said right in the beginning of the six-page letter.

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{{^usCountry}} The letter comes against the backdrop of a controversy after the Karnataka government picked up petrol samples from fuel outlets across the state and sent them to the National Accreditation Board for Testing and Calibration Laboratories (NABL). Of the 14 samples tested, 11 contained ethanol above the prescribed 20% limit, with concentrations ranging from 13.5% to 31.2%. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The letter comes against the backdrop of a controversy after the Karnataka government picked up petrol samples from fuel outlets across the state and sent them to the National Accreditation Board for Testing and Calibration Laboratories (NABL). Of the 14 samples tested, 11 contained ethanol above the prescribed 20% limit, with concentrations ranging from 13.5% to 31.2%. {{/usCountry}}

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Oil marketing companies have disputed the findings, questioning the sample-collection procedure adopted by the state officials. Karnataka has rejected these objections. The minister underlined in his letter that the state officials had followed the procedures under the law and sent the samples to laboratories accredited by the National Accreditation Board for Testing and Calibration Laboratories (NABL).

The minister, who also flagged discrepancies in the quantity of fuel dispensed during a statewide survey by Karnataka’s Department of Legal Metrology, said nearly 90% of the 805 retail outlets tested by the teams revealed discrepancies.

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Arshad has argued that consumers should not be compelled to purchase E20 when a substantial portion of the country’s vehicle fleet may not be compatible with higher ethanol blends. “Until the vehicle fleet is fully compatible with higher blends, E10 and ethanol-free petrol along with E20 should be made available at retail outlets at affordable costs,” he wrote.

The letter listed five demands including mandatory disclosure of ethanol concentration at fuel stations to enable customers to make an informed choice, mentioning the ethanol blend in the receipts issued to customers, random testing to check for ethanol content through NABL-accredited laboratories, and a dedicated compensation fund for motorists whose vehicles are damaged by petrol containing ethanol above the prescribed limit, and giving people the option to buy “E10 and ethanol-free petrol along with E20” till all vehicles are fully compliant with higher blends.