District-level ombudspersons under the new rural employment law will be required to attend at least three social audit public hearings, or gram sabhas, every month to hear people’s grievances, according to guidelines the ministry of rural development issued on Wednesday. The guidelines also provide for a digital platform to track complaints, record proceedings and monitor action taken.

India News

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The government issued the new Guidelines for Ombudsperson and Appellate Authority under the Viksit Bharat Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin), or VB-G RAM G, Act, 2025, which replaced the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA).

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

To be sure, the district-level ombudsperson is not a new provision as MGNREGA also mandated states to appoint one in every district to receive complaints, conduct enquiries and pass awards.

While under earlier guidelines, issued in 2017, ombudspersons were also expected to be present at social audit public hearings, the latest guidelines specify a minimum of three such meetings every month.

The ministry described the ombudsperson as an “important link” in the programme’s accountability framework, providing rural citizens with an “accessible mechanism to raise complaints and seek appropriate redressal”.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} The guidelines also provide for a dedicated digital platform for registering and tracking complaints, recording proceedings, uploading awards and monitoring action taken. Field visits will have to be documented through geo-tagged and time-stamped photographs. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The guidelines also provide for a dedicated digital platform for registering and tracking complaints, recording proceedings, uploading awards and monitoring action taken. Field visits will have to be documented through geo-tagged and time-stamped photographs. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

Digital monitoring of complaints, too, is not entirely new as the ministry had launched an Ombudsperson App in February 2022 under MGNREGA to help record and categorise complaints. The new guidelines expand the pool of eligible candidates for appointment to include people with experience in rural development, public administration, law, academics, social work and management. The ministry has also revised provisions relating to tenure and remuneration.

The ombudsperson will handle complaints relating to job cards, denial of employment, wage payments, compensation for delayed wages, worksite facilities, muster rolls and denial of statutory entitlements. The guidelines also cover discrimination, harassment and violations of the rights of women and vulnerable groups.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

“The guidelines emphasise field visits, community engagement and familiarity with digital platforms. Social audit findings and community feedback, along with individual grievances, will support the identification of discrepancies and corrective action in accordance with prescribed procedures,” the ministry said.

The guidelines come weeks after the ministry notified separate Grievance Redressal Rules under the VB-G RAM G programme on November 2. The rules mandate complaints to be examined within seven working days and resolved within 15 days, with unresolved complaints escalated to the next level.