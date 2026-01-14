On Day 2 of India trip, German Chancellor visits IISc, Bosch in Bengaluru

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz on Tuesday visited Bengaluru, as part of his two-day visit to India, which began in Ahmedabad with meetings with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday. German Chancellor Friedrich Merz receives a warm welcome upon his arrival at Kempegowda International Airport, in Bengaluru on Tuesday. (Arun Kumar Rao)

The German chancellor, who visited Bengaluru for “engagements focusing on business and technological collaboration between India and Germany”, was welcomed at the Kempegowda International Airport by minister for large and medium industries MB Patil. The minister presented a small sandalwood replica of an elephant as a token of welcome.

During his four- hour stay in Bengaluru, Merz visited the campus of the German technology firm Bosch at Adugodi and the Centre for Nano Science and Engineering (CeNSE) at the Indian Institute of Science (IISc).

As part of security arrangements for Merz’s visit, city police commissioner Seemanth Kumar Singh declared a “temporary no-fly zone” for drones, unmanned aerial vehicles, glider aircraft, and all small aircraft around the Bosch and IISc campuses. The media was not invited to both the events.

Guruprasad Mudlapur , Bosch Limited’s managing director and president of the Bosch Group in India, hosted the delegation at the headquarters and introduced them to a range of Bosch’s software solutions, including AIShield, an artificial intelligence (AI) security solution that ensures the protection and reliability of AI systems. AIShield includes over 150 patents in AI security, Bosch said in a statement.

“We feel honoured to welcome the esteemed Federal Chancellor, Friedrich Merz, to the Bosch India campus. His presence not only affirms Bosch’s enduring legacy but also reinstates India’s position in the world as a hub of technological innovation and economic growth. This is a moment of immense pride for Bosch and a testament to the partnership between our nations,’’ Mudlapur said.

Chancellor Merz’s visit underscored the deep economic and technological ties between India and Germany in the areas of mobility, manufacturing and innovation, said Bosch.