On INDIA bloc’s menu: Veg lunches, protest strategies

For the past two days, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge’s office has been extending invitations to INDIA bloc lawmakers to meet at a restaurant in central Delhi. Those familiar with the group’s tactics have been guessing it is also an invitation to be part of the protest against the alleged irregularities in the special intensive revision (SIR) of electoral rolls and chief election commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.

On Wednesday, the MPs went for lunch at Sagar Ratna, a popular South Indian joint on Janpath. (@INCIndia X)

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The Opposition alliance MPs have been staging protests since the last three days at three locations—Sansad Marg, Janpath and Raj Ghat. But on Wednesday and Thursday both, the menu at the restaurants has remained the same, a sumptuous vegetarian lunch.

A Malayali Rajya Sabha MP told HT, “When we heard we will go to Moets, many of us expected that non-vegetarian dishes would be served. Instead, we were handed an all-vegetarian menu.” Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Derek O’Brien said there was an à la carte menu at Moets.

Deep Dive Why did INDIA bloc MPs have vegetarian lunches during their protests? The selected restaurants were expected to offer good vegetarian options. At Sagar Ratna, MPs were served dosas and idlis; Moets had an à la carte menu. How does the INDIA bloc choose restaurants for its MPs’ lunches? Leaders consider whether a restaurant is in central Delhi, has a good vegetarian menu and enough parking for buses. A small group of senior leaders discusses plans on WhatsApp. Who decides where INDIA bloc MPs meet for lunch before protests? Trinamool Congress leader Derek O’Brien described the choice as a collective call. Congress leaders said restaurant proposals come from the party’s top leadership.

On Wednesday, the MPs went for lunch at Sagar Ratna, a popular South Indian joint on Janpath. They were served dosas and idlis.

Two leaders told HT that on Friday, even Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, whose favourite snack these days is rolls from Khan Chacha, was a tad surprised by the all-vegetarian feast.

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{{^usCountry}} According to three leaders aware of the details, 4-5 senior leaders have been organising WhatsApp calls for the past three evenings to discuss the next day’s plans. “It is not possible to take the opinion of 300 Opposition MPs on the strategy. So, a few senior leaders make plans, which also include the venue for lunch,” said a leader who is part of this mini group. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to three leaders aware of the details, 4-5 senior leaders have been organising WhatsApp calls for the past three evenings to discuss the next day’s plans. “It is not possible to take the opinion of 300 Opposition MPs on the strategy. So, a few senior leaders make plans, which also include the venue for lunch,” said a leader who is part of this mini group. {{/usCountry}}

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According to two senior Congress leaders, three factors are considered before selecting a restaurant. First, it must be located in Central Delhi so MPs residing in Lutyens’ Delhi can reach it easily. Second, it should have a good vegetarian menu. Third, there should be sufficient parking space to accommodate buses.

When asked who decides the place, O’Brien said it is a collective call. The Congress, however, claimed that the proposals come from the party’s top leadership. A third Congress leader did not rule out the possibility of Wayanad MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra selecting the restaurants. Last year, when Kharge hosted a dinner for all Congress MPs, Gandhi had decided the menu.

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