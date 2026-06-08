One dead as speeding BEST bus rams into vehicles during rush hour; horror caught on camera

A terrifying road accident involving a speeding bus of Mumbai's civic-run transport undertaking BEST left one person dead and three others injured on Monday. Damageed remains of a BEST (Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport) bus after it collided with multiple vehicles, near Dadar in Mumbai, Monday, June 8, 2026. (PTI)

The bus collided with two cars and several other vehicles in Dadar area on Monday, officials said, news agency PTI reported. Traffic movement also slowed in the area for some time following the incident as authorities undertook rescue operation, according to officials.

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Driver lost control The driver of the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) bus reportedly lost control of the vehicle near Plaza Cinema at around 9.30 am on Monday, and hit two cars, a cab and two motorbikes.

Witnesses said they heard a loud crash and saw debris scattered on the road following the accident.