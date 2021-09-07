‘Online puja, ban on visit of priests’: Goa issues norms for Ganesh Chaturthi

The Goa government on Tuesday released standard operating procedures (SOPs) for the upcoming Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations which will start from September 10 onwards, news agency PTI reported.

According to the SOPs, a ban has been imposed on priests visiting homes for rituals as well as households having Covid-19 patients have been prohibited from inviting guests or visiting others.

Priests can conduct online puja, and the state government also urged families to perform rituals pertaining to Ganesh Chaturthi by using technologies such as “YouTube or WhatsApp videos.”

The immersion ceremony of Ganesh idols will happen in a staggered manner between 5pm and 10pm, the SOP said.

Officials, however, said that the 'sarvajanik Ganeshotsav' (public festivities) may be allowed by local bodies on a case-to-case basis by following protocols such as wearing masks and sanitisers, and maintaining social distance, among others.

Leading up to one of the biggest festivals in India, several states have issued guidelines for citizens in order to contain Covid-19. Karnataka has also issued SOPs saying that no cultural events will be permitted in districts that have a positivity rate above two per cent. It also said that the night curfew will remain in effect throughout the five-day celebrations and that not more than 20 people can be present during celebrations and also the immersion ceremony.

In Maharashtra, however, where Ganesh Chaturthi is celebrated with utmost grandeur, state health minister Rajesh Tope ruled out any curbs and said that the ruling dispensation is closely monitoring the situation in the state.

“During Ganeshotsav celebrations…gathering of crowds leads to an increase in the possibility of the spread of infection. This has been seen in other states,” Tope pointed out.

He also used Kerala as an example to stress on the significance of following Covid-19 protocols. Meanwhile, Mumbai’s mayor Kishori Pednekar cautioned against celebrating Ganesh Chaturthi outside homes amid the increasing cases of coronavirus. “The third-wave [of Covid-19] is not coming, it is already here. It has already been declared in Nagpur,” she said.

(With additional inputs from ANI)