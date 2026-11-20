Parliament’s audit watchdog, the Public Accounts Committee (PAC), on Thursday expressed dissatisfaction with the sluggish progress of the National Mission for a Green India (GIM), with panel chairman KC Venugopal noting that the forest restoration programme, launched in February 2014, had achieved only 5% of its targets.

“The Committee was dissatisfied with the progress of this Mission and the Ministry’s lack of concrete action in this regard,” PAC chairman KC Venugopal said in a post on X (X/@kcvenugopalmp)

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The Congress MP said the committee, which scrutinises government spending and audits, reviewed the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG)’s report on the Green India Mission, summoned officials from the environment ministry, and discussed the situation as part of its review.

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“The Committee was dissatisfied with the progress of this Mission and the Ministry’s lack of concrete action in this regard,” he said in a post on X.

“In 2014, the Mission was to revive 2.8 million hectares, but the money was not deployed, and this Mission has only achieved 5% of its targets,” the Lok Sabha member from Kerala’s Alappuzha said.

The government launched GIM in 2014 as one of eight missions under India’s National Action Plan on Climate Change (NAPCC) to protect, restore, and expand forest and tree cover.

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{{^usCountry}} But a CAG performance audit tabled in Parliament in August found that the programme suffered from a widespread lack of institutional coordination and failed to align with existing afforestation schemes. Reviewing GIM interventions across 16 states and Union territories between 2015-16 and 2024-25, the audit flagged severe execution gaps in meeting targets approved by the Union environment ministry. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} But a CAG performance audit tabled in Parliament in August found that the programme suffered from a widespread lack of institutional coordination and failed to align with existing afforestation schemes. Reviewing GIM interventions across 16 states and Union territories between 2015-16 and 2024-25, the audit flagged severe execution gaps in meeting targets approved by the Union environment ministry. {{/usCountry}}

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Venugopal linked the programme’s failure to the hazardous air pollution choking New Delhi and its surrounding suburbs.

“The crisis is most alarming in Delhi-NCR, where AQI (Air Quality Index) surpassing 400, well beyond the ‘severe’ category, has become the norm. One of the reasons the region is suffering is because of rampant deforestation in the Aravallis and nearby areas,” he said.

“The PAC has asked the Ministry to submit a concrete action plan to address this crisis on an urgent basis,” Venugopal added.