Op Sindoor drew non-negotiable red line on terrorism: Rajnath Singh

Operation Sindoor drew a “non-negotiable red line” against state-sponsored terror, and demonstrated India’s “proactive, battle-tested doctrine” as the country’s armed forces struck terrorist targets in Pakistan, said defence minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday at the 13th Asean Defence Ministers’ Meeting (ADDM)-Plus at Cebu in the Philippines.

CEBU, PHILIPPINES - OCTOBER 29: India's Minister of Defence Rajnath Singh arrives for the ASEAN Defence Ministers' Meeting at Mactan Expo on October 29, 2026 in Cebu, Philippines. (via REUTERS)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

India’s expertise in counterterrorism is not classroom knowledge but was honed over decades as the army confronted complex, cross-border security challenges on the ground, he said. “Operation Sindoor showcased India’s unwavering resolve against state-sponsored terrorism. We are ready to share our battle-tested expertise with ADMM-Plus partners to strengthen joint capabilities,” Singh said as he highlighted India’s commitment to collective regional security and eradicating terrorism.

{{^usCountry}} {{/usCountry}}

India is ready to share experience through joint exercises, capacity-building programmes, and robust intelligence sharing to strengthen collective capabilities, he said.

Singh described counterterrorism as an important pillar of cooperation under the ADMM-Plus framework, adding that terror knows no borders.

The comments came a day after Singh stressed in talks with his US counterpart Pete Hegseth that there should be no double standards on terrorism. India has repeatedly flagged Pakistan’s role in backing terrorism, insisting that those who finance, support or shelter terrorists must be held accountable.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Singh said, “India attaches importance to Asean centrality and a secure, open, inclusive, resilient and rule-based Indo-Pacific, where peace and stability are not just aspirations but a result of collective commitment.” Security in the Indo-Pacific figured prominently in separate talks between Singh and his US, Japanese and Australian counterparts on Wednesday, as the Quad partners attending the summit underscored their commitment to peace, stability and respect for international law across the vast maritime expanse. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Singh said, “India attaches importance to Asean centrality and a secure, open, inclusive, resilient and rule-based Indo-Pacific, where peace and stability are not just aspirations but a result of collective commitment.” Security in the Indo-Pacific figured prominently in separate talks between Singh and his US, Japanese and Australian counterparts on Wednesday, as the Quad partners attending the summit underscored their commitment to peace, stability and respect for international law across the vast maritime expanse. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

The Quad is closely tracking China’s expanding military footprint and influence across the Indo-Pacific. India has consistently called for a free, open and inclusive order in the Indo-Pacific region, pivoting on respect for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of all nations while stressing the peaceful resolution of disputes through dialogue and under the framework of international laws.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Singh also proposed a dedicated defence ‘Youth Bridge’ to enhance people-to-people connectivity, promote digital innovation and facilitate capacity building in line with ADMM-Plus initiatives.