Chennai, Opposition parties in Tamil Nadu on Monday mounted pressure on the ruling TVK over agrarian distress in the Cauvery delta districts, with DMK president M K Stalin announcing a party consultation panel to hear farmers' grievances and AMMK general secretary T T V Dhinakaran demanding that the region be declared drought-hit.

Oppn mount pressure on TVK govt over Cauvery delta crop loss more less

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In separate social media statements, both the leaders accused Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay's administration of "ignoring the plight" of delta cultivators facing severe water scarcity.

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Announcing that the DMK will deploy a "Cauvery Farmers' Consultation Committee" across the delta districts starting November 25, Stalin alleged that the government had turned a "blind eye to farmers in tears".

"The DMK will not remain silent even if the government chooses to abandon them," the former CM said, urging farmers to come forward with confidence so the party could take their demands to the administration and fight for justice.

Dhinakaran called upon the chief minister to officially declare the delta districts drought-affected and disburse immediate compensation to affected growers.

Pointing out that Samba paddy cultivated across nearly seven lakh acres was withering, he said farmers had been reduced to carrying stagnant pond water in pots to save parched crops, while dried fields had turned into grazing grounds for cattle.

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{{^usCountry}} The AMMK chief accused the state government of being a "mute spectator" to the plight of farmers, alleging that it had neither secured Tamil Nadu's rightful share of Cauvery water from Karnataka nor stepped in to alleviate agrarian distress. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The AMMK chief accused the state government of being a "mute spectator" to the plight of farmers, alleging that it had neither secured Tamil Nadu's rightful share of Cauvery water from Karnataka nor stepped in to alleviate agrarian distress. {{/usCountry}}

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Also, he flagged unannounced power cuts, fertiliser shortages, and unfulfilled crop loan waiver promises.

Dhinakaran further criticised officials for allegedly advising distressed farmers to use sprays and tonics on water-starved crops, saying it was tantamount to asking them to quit farming.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.