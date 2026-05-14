Over 38 people from Naga, Kuki communities unaccounted for: Manipur home minister

Manipur home minister Govindas Konthoujam on Thursday said that more than 38 civilians from the Tangkhul Naga and Kuki communities were still being held hostage or remained unaccounted for. Manipur home minister Govindas Konthoujam was at the Jawaharlal Nehru Institute of Medical Sciences in Imphal East, visiting those injured in two separate attacks in Kangpokpi and Noney districts. (PTI)

Konthoujam was at the Jawaharlal Nehru Institute of Medical Sciences in Imphal East, visiting those injured in two separate attacks in Kangpokpi and Noney districts that killed three church leaders from the Thadou-Kuki community and one person from the Tangkhul Chiru community on Wednesday.

Three senior leaders of the Thadou Baptist Association (TBA) were killed and four others injured on Wednesday while returning to Kangpokpi from a TBA conference in Churachandpur when armed militants ambushed two vehicles between Kotzim and Kotlen. Eight people were travelling in the two vehicles; one escaped unhurt.

The home minister said more than 38 civilians from both communities (Tangkhul Naga and Kuki) were still being held or remained unaccounted for, adding that the government, civil society organisations and political leaders were engaged in negotiations to secure their release and prevent further escalation.

“Such incidents continuing in the state are highly condemnable. As human beings, we should love each other. How long will it last like this? We strongly suspect that there are some who do not want to restore peace in the state,” said Govindas, who was accompanied by three Naga legislators.

He added that the incidents had been reported to the Union home affairs ministry through the Intelligence Bureau (IB).

Linked to the aftermath of the ambush, 18 civilians, including five men and 15 women from Konsakhul, a Liangmai Naga village, were reportedly abducted from Leilon Vaiphei, a Kuki village in Kangpokpi district, on Wednesday afternoon. Security forces later launched rescue operations in the area.

According to a complaint filed by Taphou Kuki Village Authority chairman Lenkhomang Chongloi, the incident occurred around 1:30 pm when seven trucks and one Maruti Alto carrying daily-wage labourers from Taphou Kuki village were stopped at two locations near Senapati Petrol Pump at Rikhumai Taphou and at Phyamai Taphou near the gate of Mt Everest College in Senapati district, Manipur.

“The hostages are still untraceable as their mobile phones are switched off; however, efforts are underway for their rescue,” officers requesting anonymity told HT.

Meanwhile, Kuki Inpi Manipur (KIM), an apex Kuki body, imposed a 48-hour shutdown in three districts of Manipur, including Kangpokpi, Churachandpur and Chandel. The Zomi Students’ Federation (ZSF), a Churachandpur-based Zomi students’ organisation, also imposed an indefinite shutdown in the town area of Churachandpur district with effect from 6 pm on Wednesday, condemning the killing of the three church leaders.

The Chandel Naga People’s Organisation imposed a shutdown in Chandel district against the killing of a Naga person in Noney district.

Several groups expressed condemnation over the killing of the three church leaders.

The Mizoram Pradesh Congress Committee has condoled the loss of the three church leaders, while the Ex-Mizo National Army Association called upon the Manipur government and all concerned authorities to immediately initiate a thorough investigation to nab the perpetrators.

Meanwhile, the Zoram People’s Movement, a political party based in Mizoram, condemned the killing of the three church leaders.

Besides, the Indigenous Tribal Leaders Forum (ITLF), a Kuki-Zo body based in Manipur, strongly condemned the killing of the three church leaders. It said, “Targeting individuals dedicated to fostering peace and harmony clearly demonstrates that the perpetrators do not desire peaceful coexistence in Manipur.”

Manipur has been facing unrest since May 3, 2023. The violence has claimed over 260 lives and displaced more than 60,000 people.