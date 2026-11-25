Over 70 Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) are expected to be signed with multi-national companies during the second edition of the VETTRI Investment and Conversion Conclave 2026 in Tamil Nadu on Wednesday, officials aware of the details said.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C. Joseph Vijay. (@CMOTamilnadu X) more less

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The business meet is scheduled to be held at a luxury hotel in Mahabalipuram, about 60 km from Chennai.

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According to the officials cited above, 78 MoUs worth 58,214 crore of investments are likely to be signed in the presence of chief minister C Joseph Vijay. “These investments across multiple sectors are expected to create 65,786 jobs in the state,” one of the officials said, seeking anonymity.

“Over the past six months, Tamil Nadu has made significant strides in attracting investments. But for us, the real measure of success is what happens after an MoU is signed,” minister for industries S Keerthana said.

“Are the investment commitments moving forward, are the investments translating into factories, production and jobs and are we creating meaningful employment opportunities? These are the questions we are focused on,” she added.

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{{^usCountry}} She said that under the leadership of the chief minister, the commitment of the government is to build an industrial ecosystem where businesses can invest with confidence, projects can move forward with certainty and investments translate into opportunities and prosperity across Tamil Nadu. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} She said that under the leadership of the chief minister, the commitment of the government is to build an industrial ecosystem where businesses can invest with confidence, projects can move forward with certainty and investments translate into opportunities and prosperity across Tamil Nadu. {{/usCountry}}

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The developments come even as the opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) alleged investments meant for Tamil Nadu are going to Andhra Pradesh.

Former BJP Tamil Nadu president Tamilisai Soundararajan said the government should respond to the above concerns before signing any fresh MoUs.

"What concrete steps has the government undertaken to retain industrial companies already operating in Tamil Nadu," she said earlier on November 22.

Of the MoUs announced so far, she added, the government must declare how many of them have materialised into operational factories and how many have led to the creation of new jobs.

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Ninety-seven MoUs worth ₹6,7542 across various sectors, including manufacturing, electronics, renewable energy, aerospace and life-sciences, were signed during the first edition of the summit in August.