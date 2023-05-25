Over 8,500 suspected heat-related illness reported in India since March 1

The National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has reported over 8,500 suspected cases of heat-related illness in India from March 1. Under the Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme – an active monitoring system on heat-related ailment – few deaths have also been reported this year in states including Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Telangana, Jharkhand, Maharashtra and Chhattisgarh. Over 8,500 heat-related illness reported.(Rahul Raut/HT file photo)

“As per the directions of the Union health ministry, NCDC is doing an active surveillance on heat related illnesses under Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme (IDSP) across all states/UTs. We have reported over 8,885 suspected heat related illness cases so far. Besides this, we are providing training to the field level officer in the states whenever required," an official was quoted as saying by Mint.

Notably, around 11 people died last month in Maharashtra due to heat stroke at a political event.

The Union health ministry has directed health facilities in all states and Union Territories to ensure preparation to tackle health-related illness with adequate availability of essential medicines, intravenous fluids, ice packs, oral rehydration solution (ORS) among others.

On Wednesday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has also predicted that there will be no significant change in maximum temperature over central and west India in next 24 hours. Following this, there will be a fall in temperature by 2-4 degree celsius.

“Fall in maximum temperatures by 4-6 degree Celsius is expected over northwest India during the next two days and no significant change thereafter. A drop of 2-4 degree Celsius in temperature is seen over eastern parts of the country over the next two days and no significant change likely thereafter. Maximum temperature in the rest of the country is likely to prevail for the next five days," IMD said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT News Desk Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered. ...view detail