Padma Shri Dr Temsula Ao passes away; PM Modi condoles death

Former chairperson of Nagaland State Commission for Women, academician, renowned writer and Padma Shri Dr Temsula Ao passed away on Sunday night at a private hospital in Dimapur. She was 80.

Following her demise, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to microblogging site Twitter to pay homage to the Naga literary luminary.

“Saddened by the passing away of Dr Temsüla Ao, who played a pivotal role in popularising the wonderful Naga culture through her literary works. Her efforts in the fields of education and culture were noteworthy. Condolences to her family and friends. May her soul rest in peace,” the Prime Minister tweeted on Monday morning.

Dr. Temsula Ao, who was known as a leading literary voice in the northeast, was awarded Padma Shri in 2007.

She was a recipient of Nagaland Governor’s Award for Distinction in Literature, Meghalaya governor’s Gold Medal and the Sahitya Akademi Award, among other recognitions.

She spent almost half of her life teaching at the North Eastern Hill University (NEHU).

She retired from there in 2010 as professor of English and dean of School of Humanities and Education NEHU.

Her literary works are reported to have been translated in German and French as well as Hindi, Assamese and Bengali.