e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 26, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Pak opens heavy fire in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch, India hits back

Pak opens heavy fire in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch, India hits back

Apart from this, Pakistan has been using drones and trans-border tunnels to fuel terrorism in the Union territory.

india Updated: Nov 26, 2020, 17:35 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Jammu
File photo: Army soldier patrol near Line of Control (LoC) at Poonch.
File photo: Army soldier patrol near Line of Control (LoC) at Poonch. (ANI)
         

Pakistan on Thursday violated ceasefire along the Line of Control (LoC) in Qasba and Kirni sectors of Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch district at about 1:30 pm. The Indian Army retaliated befittingly.

“At about 13:30 hours (1.30 pm) Pakistani troops initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation by firing with small arms and intense shelling with mortars along the LoC in Qasba and Kirni sectors in Poonch (J&K). Indian Army retaliated befittingly,” said a defence spokesman.

Also read: Pak has quietly moved 26/11 attacks accused Hafiz Saeed out of jail. He is home - Intel

It may be stated here that ahead of the District Development Council (DDC) elections in Jammu and Kashmir, Pakistan has intensified ceasefire violations along the 744 kilometre-long LoC and 198 kilometre-long International Border.

Apart from this, Pakistan has been using drones and trans-border tunnels to fuel terrorism in the Union territory.

Close on the heels of November 19 encounter of four Jaish-e-Mohammed terrorists at Ban toll plaza near Nagrota, the Border Security Force on November 22 had detected a 160 meters long trans-border tunnel that was used by the terrorists to infiltrate into Jammu region.

tags
top news
Pak has quietly moved 26/11 attacks accused Hafiz Saeed out of jail. He is home: Intel
Pak has quietly moved 26/11 attacks accused Hafiz Saeed out of jail. He is home: Intel
Amarinder Singh fires latest jab at Khattar over farmers’ agitation
Amarinder Singh fires latest jab at Khattar over farmers’ agitation
HTLS 2020: Rajnath Singh to open day 3 of Hindustan Times Leadership Summit
HTLS 2020: Rajnath Singh to open day 3 of Hindustan Times Leadership Summit
Protesting farmers face water cannons, push through Haryana barricades
Protesting farmers face water cannons, push through Haryana barricades
India tackling terror with new policy and process: PM Narendra Modi
India tackling terror with new policy and process: PM Narendra Modi
3 more PDP leaders quit party, say it has become NC’s B Team
3 more PDP leaders quit party, say it has become NC’s B Team
Metro services from NCR to Delhi suspended till further orders: DMRC
Metro services from NCR to Delhi suspended till further orders: DMRC
Here’s what to expect during #HTLS2020 | #DefiningANewEra
Here’s what to expect during #HTLS2020 | #DefiningANewEra
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesCovid-19 vaccineIndia Covid-19 casesPM ModiFarmers’ protestCyclone Nivar26/11 Mumbai attack

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In