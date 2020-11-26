Pak opens heavy fire in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch, India hits back

india

Updated: Nov 26, 2020, 17:35 IST

Pakistan on Thursday violated ceasefire along the Line of Control (LoC) in Qasba and Kirni sectors of Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch district at about 1:30 pm. The Indian Army retaliated befittingly.

“At about 13:30 hours (1.30 pm) Pakistani troops initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation by firing with small arms and intense shelling with mortars along the LoC in Qasba and Kirni sectors in Poonch (J&K). Indian Army retaliated befittingly,” said a defence spokesman.

It may be stated here that ahead of the District Development Council (DDC) elections in Jammu and Kashmir, Pakistan has intensified ceasefire violations along the 744 kilometre-long LoC and 198 kilometre-long International Border.

Apart from this, Pakistan has been using drones and trans-border tunnels to fuel terrorism in the Union territory.

Close on the heels of November 19 encounter of four Jaish-e-Mohammed terrorists at Ban toll plaza near Nagrota, the Border Security Force on November 22 had detected a 160 meters long trans-border tunnel that was used by the terrorists to infiltrate into Jammu region.