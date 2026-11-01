‘She is upstairs’: Panchkula school boy who attacked 6-year-old led her father to bloodied classroom

The eight-year-old boy who allegedly attacked a six-year-old girl inside a government school in Haryana’s Panchkula later led her father to the classroom where she lay unconscious in a pool of blood.

A video purportedly showing the assault at the government school in Panchkula surfaced on social media on Saturday. (REUTERS)

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The boy told the father, “Uncle, I will take you upstairs. She is there,” the girl’s uncle told The Indian Express.

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The incident took place between 3 pm and 4 pm at the school in Sector 20 on October 28. A video purportedly showing the assault surfaced on social media on Saturday and was widely circulated.

Deep Dive How was the six-year-old girl lured into the classroom at the Panchkula school? According to her family, the eight-year-old boy told her that her father was coming to school and led her to another classroom. Her father later found her unconscious and injured there. Why was the Panchkula school management booked after the assault? Police registered an FIR against the school management for alleged negligence. Preliminary findings pointed to lapses in security and student supervision. How will authorities assess the eight-year-old boy’s responsibility in the Panchkula school assault? The case is being handled by a Special Juvenile Police Unit, and an expert is conducting a psychological evaluation. The Juvenile Justice Board will assess whether the boy understood the nature and consequences of his actions.

The footage appears to show the boy pulling the girl by her hair and repeatedly banging her head against a desk. After she falls to the ground, he allegedly kicks her and hits her with an object that appears to be a brick.

However, Hindustan Times could not independently verify the authenticity of the video.

Also Read: Panchkula school assault case: Two suspended, child rights panel seeks report

Girl lured into empty classroom

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{{^usCountry}} The girl’s uncle said that the boy lured her into another classroom by telling her that her father was coming to the school. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The girl’s uncle said that the boy lured her into another classroom by telling her that her father was coming to the school. {{/usCountry}}

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“She went upstairs to her classroom at around 3.15 pm. The assault probably took place between 4.15 pm and 4.30 pm. The boy told her, ‘Tere papa aa rahe hain school’ (your father is coming to school), and took her to another classroom," he said.

The boy allegedly hit the girl seven to eight times with a brick, banged her head against a bench and struck her with an aluminium dustbin, the uncle alleged. He then left the room but returned around half an hour later and assaulted her again.

The uncle said the girl went missing when the auto-rickshaw driver arrived to pick her up after school. Unable to find her, the driver immediately informed her father, who rushed to the school.

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The boy then approached the father and offered to take him to the classroom where the girl was lying, the uncle said.

School management booked

The Education Department of Haryana has suspended two Junior Basic Training (JBT) teachers with immediate effect in connection with the case, news agency PTI reported.

An FIR has been registered against the school management for alleged negligence. Preliminary police findings have pointed to lapses in security arrangements and the supervision of students.

(With inputs from agencies)