Itanagar, Arunachal Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein has stated that Pangsau Pass on the India-Myanmar border, once a vital wartime lifeline during World War II, today stands as a powerful symbol of peace, friendship and shared heritage, with immense potential to emerge as a hub of heritage, adventure and experiential tourism. Pangsau Pass a symbol of peace, shared heritage: Arunachal Dy CM

Addressing the concluding day of the 10th Pangsau Pass International Festival at Nampong in Changlang district on Thursday, Mein stressed the need to remember the sacrifices made during the construction of the historic Stilwell Road and to honour the unsung heroes who laid down their lives under extreme conditions.

He said efforts should be made to unearth and document the names of those who contributed to the road's construction and display them in museums for remembrance, an official statement said here on Friday.

Earlier in the day, Mein took part in the Vintage Willys Jeep Rally from Namsai to Pangsau Pass via the historic Old Ledo Road, along with Arunachal East MP Tapir Gao, Speaker Tesam Pongte, Minister Dasanglu Pul, MLAs, senior officials and members of the Flatfenders Club of Nagaland.

Describing the rally as historic and deeply emotional, Mein recalled a personal family connection with the Old Ledo Road.

He said that soon after World War II, his grandfather Chow Chali Mein, along with close relatives, had driven Willys Jeeps from Chongkham to Myitkyina in present-day Myanmar to bring back family members safely after the war.

The deputy chief minister said travelling the same route today felt like retracing those historic footsteps, blending family legacy with history and adventure.

The rally passed through several World War II landmarks, including Lalpul Bridge, Hamilton Bridge, Hell Gate and stretches of the Old Ledo Road, highlighting the enduring legacy of the Willys Jeep, which played a crucial role in troop movement, logistics and reconnaissance during the war.

Mein also expressed gratitude to the 10th Assam Rifles for their warm reception at Pangsau Pass and interacted with government officials from Myanmar, underlining the cross-border significance of the festival.

At Jairampur, the deputy chief minister inaugurated the World War II Cemetery and unveiled the "Wall of the Forgotten Theatre – World War II", paying homage to soldiers and civilians who lost their lives in the Eastern Theatre of the war.

He also visited the upgraded World War II Museum and paid tribute to Sepoy Lamtu Tikhak of the 7th Assam Rifles, a brave son of Arunachal Pradesh who fought in the 1962 Sino-Indian War, endured captivity as a prisoner of war, later served in the 1965 India-Pakistan War, and laid down his life on duty in 1967.

Highlighting the role of local communities, Mein said people from various tribes of Arunachal Pradesh had contributed immensely to the construction of the Stilwell Road as guides, porters and labourers.

He observed that many lost their lives due to diseases, harsh terrain and enemy fire, and their sacrifices must be remembered.

The deputy chief minister said the Pangsau Pass International Festival brings together people from India, Myanmar and Southeast Asia, celebrating shared history, indigenous traditions and cultural unity.

Calling it a heritage festival for eastern Arunachal Pradesh, he said it holds strong potential to attract global tourists, particularly those interested in memory and heritage tourism.

Mein also highlighted the lesser-known role of elephants during World War II, which were used by local mahouts to transport logs, ammunition and wounded soldiers, and to build bridges and runways.

The deputy chief minister reiterated that he has been advocating for the reopening of the old Ledo Road and the functionalisation of the integrated check post at Pangsau Pass to boost border trade and ensure smoother movement of essential goods for people living in border areas.

He added that initiatives such as the Vintage Willys Jeep Rally, Namsai–Pangsau power drive, development of World War II museums and trekking routes to historic and aircraft crash sites are gradually transforming Pangsau Pass into a centre for adventure and heritage tourism, creating new economic opportunities for local communities.

"From sacrifice to celebration, Pangsau Pass reminds us that our past shapes our path to peace and progress," Mein added.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.