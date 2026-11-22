Sri Vijaya Puram, The Centre is considering a series of initiatives to strengthen digital connectivity across the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, including a proposed undersea cable network connecting eight islands and an expansion of 4G mobile services to 87 villages currently without network coverage.

PANI project to connect Andaman's eight islands through undersea cable network more less

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The proposals were discussed during a meeting between Union Telecommunications Secretary Amit Agrawal and Andaman and Nicobar Islands Lieutenant Governor Dinesh Sharma, along with senior officials of the Central government and the Andaman and Nicobar Administration, according to a release issued by Lok Niwas here on Saturday.

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A key focus of the meeting was the proposed PANI Project, under which eight islands - Diglipur, Mayabunder, Shaheed Dweep, Chowra, Teressa, Katchal, Nancowry and Little Nicobar - are proposed to be connected through a submarine optical fibre cable network.

The project is expected to address mobile and internet connectivity challenges in remote islands and ensure more reliable communication, particularly during emergencies, it said.

The proposed network, originating in Puri in Odisha, will also provide an alternative connectivity route to the existing Chennai-Andaman and Nicobar Islands submarine cable network. This redundancy is expected to help maintain internet services in the event of disruption or damage to the existing cable system.

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{{^usCountry}} During the meeting, the Lieutenant Governor suggested including Dugong Creek in the proposed network and establishing a cable landing station there to further expand the network's reach and reliability, the release said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} During the meeting, the Lieutenant Governor suggested including Dugong Creek in the proposed network and establishing a cable landing station there to further expand the network's reach and reliability, the release said. {{/usCountry}}

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The meeting also reviewed the implementation of the 4G saturation scheme under the Digital Bharat Nidhi. A proposal was discussed to extend 4G mobile connectivity to 87 uncovered villages across the islands, prioritising villages based on their population. The initiative is aimed at bringing residents of remote and inaccessible areas into the mobile network.

Another major area of discussion was the acceleration of the revised BharatNet Programme, which aims to provide Fibre-to-the-Home connectivity to 174 villages that remain uncovered, it said.

While 70 gram panchayats have already been covered under the programme, four of the seven tribal council areas have also been connected. Efforts are planned to extend connectivity to the remaining three tribal council areas.

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The Lieutenant Governor stressed the need to expedite fibre-network expansion to the remaining uncovered villages to ensure wider access to digital services.

The initiatives are aimed at improving access to online services, digital facilities and emergency communication for residents across the geographically dispersed islands, the release added.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.