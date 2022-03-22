Home / India News / Parliament budget session LIVE: Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha to resume today
Parliament budget session LIVE: Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha to resume today

Parliament budget session Live updates: The second part of the parliament budget session proceedings have begun.
Proceedings of the second part of Budget session of Parliament in New Delhi have begun. (ANI)
Proceedings of the second part of Budget session of Parliament in New Delhi have begun. (ANI)
Updated on Mar 22, 2022 10:30 AM IST
Byhindustantimes.com
Parliament budget session Live updates: The Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha proceedings have resumed yesterday after being adjourned on March 16. The proceedings remained canceled on March 17 in view of Holi festival. 

 

On Monday, March 21, the Appropriation (No.3) Bill, 2022 which seeks payment and appropriation of certain further sums from and out of the consolidated fund of India for the services of the financial year 2021-22 was returned by Rajya Sabha. The Appropriation (No.2) Bill, 2022 which provide for authorisation of appropriation of money out of consolidated fund of India to meet amount spent on certain services during FY ended on 31st March 2019 in excess of the amounts granted for those services & for that year was also returned. 

 

Meanwhile, Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman said for 40 years, the EPFO rate hadn't been brought down.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Mar 22, 2022 10:30 AM IST

    Sushil Modi demands central GST exemption on ‘The Kashmir Files’

    BJP MP Sushil Modi gives a zero-hour notice in Rajya Sabha to demand central GST exemption on the movie 'The Kashmir Files'.

  • Mar 22, 2022 10:15 AM IST

    Congress MP Manish Tiwari gives Adjournment Motion notice in Lok Sabha

    Congress MP Manish Tiwari gives Adjournment Motion notice in Lok Sabha to discuss the issue of inflation in prices of kerosene oil.

  • Mar 22, 2022 10:14 AM IST

    Manickam Tagore gives Adjournment Motion notice in Lok Sabha

    Congress MP Manickam Tagore gives Adjournment Motion notice in Lok Sabha to discuss about the sudden hike in the price of LPG cylinders.

  • Mar 22, 2022 09:37 AM IST

    TMC MP gives notice to discuss rising prices of kerosene oil and LPG

    TMC MP Dola Sen gives suspension notice under rule 267 in Rajya Sabha to discuss the issue of ‘Rising prices of kerosene oil and LPG’

  • Mar 22, 2022 09:16 AM IST

    Congress MP demands discussion on brining back body of Indian fisherman from Pak

    Congress MP Shakti Sinh Gohil gives a zero-hour notice in Rajya Sabha to discuss the issue of bringing back the body of Indian fisherman Nanu Ram Kamalia who died in Pakistan's captivity on Feb 3, 2022.

  • Mar 22, 2022 09:11 AM IST

    Parliament proceedings to resume today at 11 am

    The Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha proceedings are set to resume today at 11 am. 

