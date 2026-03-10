Parliament session LIVE: Gaurav Gogoi vs Kiren Rijiju over ‘interruption’ in House amid no-confidence motion debate

Mar 10, 2026 12:52:39 PM IST

Parliament Budget session LIVE: The Lok Sabha began discussion on a resolution seeking the removal of Speaker Om Birla from office.

Who decided who will preside while the resolution for the Speaker’s removal is being debated, asked Gaurav Gogoi.

Citing the Constitution, Gaurav Gogoi said the House should decide who will preside when the resolution for the Speaker’s removal is taken up for debate.