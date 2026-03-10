Parliament session LIVE: Gaurav Gogoi vs Kiren Rijiju over ‘interruption’ in House amid no-confidence motion debate
Parliament Budget session LIVE: Notice to move a resolution seeking the removal of Om Birla as Speaker admitted in Lok Sabha after the required 50 members stood in support. A total of 10 hours have been allocated for the debate.
- 3 Mins agoGaurav Gogoi says House should decide who will preside over LS
- 5 Mins agoGaurav Gogoi says resolution brought as ‘responsibility’
- 10 Mins agoCongress MP Mohammed Jawed moved motion against Birla
- 12 Mins ago10 hours allocated for no-confidence debate
- 14 Mins agoOppn MPs stage protest at Makar Dwar
- 19 Mins agoNo-confidence motion against Speaker Om Birla admitted
The Budget Session of Parliament began on January 28. The first part of the session continued till February 13, and the second part of the budget session will conclude on April 2.
Parliament Budget session LIVE: The Lok Sabha began discussion on a resolution seeking the removal of Speaker Om Birla from office.
Who decided who will preside while the resolution for the Speaker’s removal is being debated, asked Gaurav Gogoi.
Citing the Constitution, Gaurav Gogoi said the House should decide who will preside when the resolution for the Speaker’s removal is taken up for debate.
Parliament Budget session LIVE: Congress leader Gaurav Gogoi said in Lok Sabha: "This resolution has been brought as a responsibility to protect the dignity of the House, not personally against Om Birla."
Parliament Budget session LIVE: Congress MP Mohammed Jawed moved a resolution in the Lok Sabha seeking the removal of Speaker Om Birla.
118 Opposition MPs have signed the motion, alleging "partisan" behaviour by the Speaker after the Leader of the Opposition, Rahul Gandhi, was allegedly not allowed to speak in the House.
Parliament Budget session LIVE: During the debate on the no-confidence motion against the Speaker, BJP MP Jagdambika Pal, who was presiding, said 10 hours had been set aside for the discussion and asked members to remain focused on the resolution.
He also said the Speaker had been generous in allowing permissions and procedures for the Opposition’s resolution.
Parliament Budget session LIVE: Opposition MPs staged a protest on Tuesday on the second day of the ongoing second leg of the Budget Session, on the staircase of Makar Dwar, the entrance to Parliament, raising slogans against PM Narendera Modi and the Government's handling of the conflict in West Asia.
They were seen holding posters and a banner which read 'PM is Compromised'. The banner featured pictures of PM Modi with US President Donald Trump and Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu.
