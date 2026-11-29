The government will introduce the Constitution (132nd Amendment) Bill, 2026, and the Delimitation (Second) Bill, 2026, in the Lok Sabha on Monday. Union minister Arjun Ram Meghwal is expected to table both bills.

The Union Cabinet approved the proposals on Friday. They seek to increase Lok Sabha seats by 50% across all states and Union Territories, taking the House's maximum strength to 850. The revised distribution of seats among states will remain protected until 2051.

The bills also seek to facilitate 33% reservation for women in Parliament and state legislatures following delimitation. They propose increasing the maximum strength of state assemblies from 500 to 650 and provide for the formation of delimitation commissions.

The Constitution Amendment Bill will require a two-thirds majority in both Houses of Parliament and ratification by at least half of the state legislatures.

Delimitation bill: Key developments