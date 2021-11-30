Parliament Winter Session 2021 Live Updates: Bill on regulation of reproductive tech to be tabled in Lok Sabha today

The Centre and the opposition parties will gather again on Tuesday for Parliament’s Winter Session after a dramatic opening day on Monday.

A ruckus broke out in the House during the passage of the Farm Laws Repeal Bill, 2021, as the opposition demanded a discussion over the bill. On Day 1, 12 opposition MPs of the Rajya Sabha were suspended for the remainder of the Winter Session for their “unruly and violent behaviour” on the last day of the Monsoon Session on August 11.

Opposition leaders have said they will speak to Rajya Sabha chairman M Venkaiah Naidu and ask for a review of the decision.

Congress and 13 other parties are also considering boycotting Parliament’s Winter Session after the bill to repeal three farm laws was passed without discussion.