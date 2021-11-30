Home / India News / Parliament Winter Session 2021 Live Updates: Bill on regulation of reproductive tech to be tabled in Lok Sabha today
Live

Parliament Winter Session 2021 Live Updates: Bill on regulation of reproductive tech to be tabled in Lok Sabha today

  • Parliament Winter Session 2021 live updates: During a stormy opening day of the Winter Session, the Centre passed the Farm Laws Repeal Bill, 2021 by voice vote within minutes of its introduction in both the Houses.
Twelve members of the Rajya Sabha were suspended for the remainder of the winter session of Parliament on Monday. (PTI)
Updated on Nov 30, 2021 10:01 AM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi
The Centre and the opposition parties will gather again on Tuesday for Parliament’s Winter Session after a dramatic opening day on Monday.

A ruckus broke out in the House during the passage of the Farm Laws Repeal Bill, 2021, as the opposition demanded a discussion over the bill. On Day 1, 12 opposition MPs of the Rajya Sabha were suspended for the remainder of the Winter Session for their “unruly and violent behaviour” on the last day of the Monsoon Session on August 11.

Opposition leaders have said they will speak to Rajya Sabha chairman M Venkaiah Naidu and ask for a review of the decision.

Congress and 13 other parties are also considering boycotting Parliament’s Winter Session after the bill to repeal three farm laws was passed without discussion.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Nov 30, 2021 10:01 AM IST

    Rajya Sabha MP Deepinder Hooda gives suspension of business notice over MSP guarantee

    Rajya Sabha MP Deepender Singh Hooda gives suspension of business notice demanding a 'discussion on legal guarantee for Minimum Support Price and aid to farmers who lost their lives during protest'

  • Nov 30, 2021 09:58 AM IST

    TRS MP gives notice in Rajya Sabha over 'discriminatory crop procurement' policy

    TRS MP Dr K Keshava Rao gives adjournment motion notice in Rajya Sabha over 'discriminatory crop procurement policy of Central government and non-procurement of crops from Telengana'.

  • Nov 30, 2021 09:19 AM IST

    Congress MP Manish Tewari, Manichrak Tagore give adjournment notices in Lok Sabha

    Congress MP Manish Tewari gives adjournment motion notice in Lok Sabha on the issue -'to direct the government to create a record of farmers who lost their lives during farm laws protest and give compensation to their families'.

    On the other hand, Congress MP Manickam Tagore gives adjournment motion notice 'to discuss reasons for the increase in prices of essential commodities across the country and to direct the Govt to take appropriate steps to reduce the Excise duty on petrol, diesel, LPG to the level of 2013'.

  • Nov 30, 2021 08:51 AM IST

    Bill on regulation of reproductive tech to be tabled in Lok Sabha today

    The Assisted Reproductive Technology (Regulation) Bill, 2020, seeking supervision of reproductive technology clinics, will be tabled in Lok Sabha on Tuesday by Union health minister Mansukh Mandaviya.

  • Nov 30, 2021 08:27 AM IST

    'Drama very old': BJP Bengal's Dilip Ghosh on TMC skipping Oppn meet

    “These dramas are very old... Every party wants to be the leader (of Opposition parties). Mamata Banerjee wants to be the leader. The days of Sonia Gandhi are over,” said BJP Vice President Dilip Ghosh on TMC skipping Opposition meeting called by Congress.

Assisted Reproductive Technology (Regulations) Bill among bills expected to be tabled in Parliament

The Dam Safety Bill, which could not be introduced in the Rajya Sabha, is also expected to be tabled on Tuesday
Union law and justice minister Kiren Rijiju is scheduled to introduce the High Court and Supreme Court Judges (Salaries and Conditions of Service) Amendment Bill in the Lok Sabha. (PTI Photo)
Published on Nov 30, 2021 09:42 AM IST
ByMalavika Murali
india news

PM Modi offered to debate ‘any issue’ but…: Chidambaram’s latest jab

Chidambaram said the farm laws were passed without a debate and were repealed without a debate. “Long live debate-less Parliamentary democracy!” he also wrote on the microblogging site.
Chidambaram also targeted Union agriculture minister Narendra Singh Tomar for denying a debate on the bill.
Published on Nov 30, 2021 09:34 AM IST
Written by Harshit Sabarwal | Edited by Meenakshi Ray, New Delhi
india news

Proud of suspension for raising voice against govt, says TMC MP

Communist Party of India (Marxist) MP Elamaram Kareem, who was also suspended, said the committee made to probe into the “unruly and violent behaviour” did not consist of Opposition party members
TMC MP Dola Sen said they were proud disciples of TMC chief Mamata Banerjee and were raising their voices in the Parliament in favour of the people. (PTI Photo/File)
Published on Nov 30, 2021 09:33 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent
india news

Centre to hold review meet with states, UTs today over omicron variant

The scheduled meeting comes just a day after the Centre said on Monday no cases of the omicron variant have been detected in the country at present but pointed out that two clusters in Maharashtra and Karnataka are under investigation.
On Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said urged all citizens to remain vigilant, adding the Centre's priority is their good health.
Published on Nov 30, 2021 09:22 AM IST
Written by Harshit Sabarwal | Edited by Meenakshi Ray, New Delhi
india news

NITI Aayog releases report on online dispute resolution

The report is a culmination of the action plan made by a committee constituted at the peak of the Covid crisis by NITI Aayog on ODR in 2020 and chaired by Supreme Court Justice (Retd) AK Sikri
The report released by Niti Aayog said government litigation contributes to 46% of all litigations in the country and burdens the courts while imposing a huge cost on the public exchequer. (HT Photo)
Published on Nov 30, 2021 09:17 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent
india news

7.5% fall in employment during first 3 months of Covid-19 lockdown: Govt

The number of men employed in nine sectors, including manufacturing, transport, and construction, fell to over 20 million from over 21 million. Similarly, women’s employment also fell to over 8.3 million from 9 million
The survey took into account only the formal sector. The International Labour Organisation said this year that close to 81% of people in India work in the informal sector; 6.5% in the formal and 0.8% in the household sector. (HT Photo/Representative use)
Updated on Nov 30, 2021 09:01 AM IST
ByMalavika Murali
india news

News updates from HT: Karnataka puts nearly 600 passengers under surveillance

  • Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.
Omicron Covid variant: Karnataka puts nearly 600 passengers under surveillance(REUTERS)
Published on Nov 30, 2021 08:56 AM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi
india news

Delhi’s air quality improves but the relief is likely to be shortlived

Under the influence of a western disturbance, Delhi is also likely to record very light rain on Thursday, with the minimum temperature expected to increase to 12 degrees Celsius
Delhi woke up to shallow fog on Tuesday morning, with the minimum temperature expected to be around 9 degrees Celsius. (ANI Photo/Representative use)
Published on Nov 30, 2021 08:52 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent
india news

Heavy, widespread rain likely in Gujarat, north Konkan on Wednesday, Thursday

Widespread rain or thunderstorm with isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely over Gujarat on Wednesday and isolated heavy rainfall on Thursday. Isolated heavy rainfall is also likely over north Konkan and Madhya Maharashtra on Wednesday
A low pressure area is likely to form over East central Arabian sea off Maharashtra coast around December 1. (ANI Photo/File)
Published on Nov 30, 2021 08:31 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent
india news

Vice admiral R Hari Kumar to take over as new chief of Naval staff today

"The government has appointed Vice Admiral R Hari Kumar, presently Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief Western Naval Command, as the next Chief of the Naval Staff with effect from the afternoon of November 30," the defence ministry said in a statement on November 9.
Vice Admiral R Hari Kumar has played a crucial role in the basic foundation of theatre command structures as part of the Integrated Defence Staff headquarters.(HT file photo)
Published on Nov 30, 2021 07:32 AM IST
Written by Harshit Sabarwal | Edited by Meenakshi Ray, New Delhi
india news

Breaking News: India reports major fall in daily Covid-19 tally with 6,990 cases

  • Breaking News Updates November 30, 2021: Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.
Find fast updates about the latest news as it breaks.
Updated on Nov 30, 2021 09:44 AM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi
india news

Mamata in Mumbai from today; will meet Uddhav Thackeray, Sharad Pawar

Mamata is also scheduled to meet with industrialists in the state on December 1 with the aim of inviting investments to her home state.
West Bengal chief minister and TMC chief Mamata Banerjee. (File photo)
Updated on Nov 30, 2021 08:07 AM IST
Written by Srivatsan K C | Edited by Meenakshi Ray, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
india news

CPM is runner up in Tripura civic polls that BJP swept, says state election body

AGARTALA: The Communist Party of India (Marxist), not the Trinamool Congress, secured the second-highest votes after the Bharatiya Janata Party that swept the Tripura local body elections winning 217 of the 222 seats that went to polls, according to data released by the State Election Commission on Monday
Tripura chief minister Biplab Kumar Deb with newly elected Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidates of the Agartala municipality in a group photo outside the Mata Tripura Sundari Temple, at Udaipur, in Gomati on Monday (ANI)
Published on Nov 30, 2021 01:19 AM IST
ByPriyanka Deb Barman
india news

Activists slam police action against Munawar Faruqui

They said that though an event held in a private space doesn’t require any police permission, the fact the police failed to act against a group threatening to cause ruckus at the venue showed that they failed to perform their duty.
A show by Faruqui was cancelled on Sunday, hours before it was supposed to be held in Bengaluru, after the city police ‘suggested’ that the organizers cancel the event (Agencies)
Published on Nov 30, 2021 12:52 AM IST
ByArun Dev, Bengaluru
india news

Karnataka resident doctors go on strike over Covid allowance payment

As part of the strike, the resident doctors across the state have decided to withdraw from all the elective services, including outpatient department (OPD) and elective operation theatre, in all medical colleges affiliated with the KARD. They, however, added that emergency services will not be part of the strike.
In May, the Karnataka government announced a Covid allowance of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>10,000 per month from April 2021 for all resident doctors. The association said that the funds have not been released by the government even after six months, terming it a “blatant disregard” towards the doctors serving on the frontlines. (Shashidhar Byrappa)
Published on Nov 30, 2021 12:49 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent
