Passenger on Bengaluru-Varanasi flight ‘approached cockpit’. Air India Express says this

A passenger aboard an Air India Express flight from Bengaluru to Varanasi allegedly tried opening the cockpit door mid-air, causing a scare, on Monday. The airlines issued a statement that the person had taken a flight for the first time, and he "approached the cockpit entry area while looking for the lavatory”. "The matter was reported to the relevant authorities on landing and is currently under investigation,” said an Air India spokesperson.(Reuters File Photo)

“We reaffirm that robust safety and security protocols are in place and were not compromised,” said a spokesperson for Air India Express, adding, “The matter was reported to the relevant authorities on landing and is currently under investigation.”

The incident took place on the Air India Express flight IX-1086, it is learnt. “The passenger who tried to open the cockpit door was a first-time flier. When asked why he did so, he said he wanted to use the lavatory and thought it was the same door. He, however, went back quietly after the crew informed him that he had attempted to open the cockpit door,” a source told HT. He was handed over to the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) as per protocol.

A report in the Economic Times said the passenger “even entered the correct passcode” for the cockpit door, and a pilot blocked his entry “fearing a hijack” — HT could not independently verify this bit.

This incident comes a day after an Air India flight from London to Delhi was delayed after a passenger's boarding pass was stamped for plane entry but the crew noticed the person wasn't onboard.

The person, not identified, never got onto the plane but wandered off to the arrivals area, the airlines said.

The plane had started backing up from the boarding area but had to return to the gate before takeoff, ending up in a two-hour delay.