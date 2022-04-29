Patiala violence: Rahul Gandhi expresses concerns, ‘peace and harmony most…'

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday expressed concerns over the violence that broke out in Patiala and said “peace and harmony” are the most “imperative” in a border state like Punjab. “It is not a place to carry out experiments," the Congress leader said appealing to the Bhagwant Mann-led Punjab government to ensure law and order.

Tensions gripped Punjab's Patiala on Friday clashes broke out between two groups - Shiv Sena and pro-Khalistani activists - near Kali Mata temple in the city. The clash broke out when the radical Sikh elements came out in large numbers to oppose the ‘Khalistan Murdabad March’ organised by the Shiv Sena. The march was led by Punjab Shiv Sena working president Harish Singla allegedly without permission.

Amid heavy sloganeering, both sides began throwing stones at each other in which at least two people were hurt. Police personnel were deployed at the spot to bring the situation under control.

Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann called the violence ‘deeply unfortunate’ and said that he is “closely monitoring” the situation. "The incident of clashes in Patiala are deeply unfortunate. I spoke with the DGP, peace has been restored in the area. We are closely monitoring the situation and will not let anyone create disturbance in the state. Punjab’s peace and harmony is of utmost importance," the chief minister wrote on Twitter.

Meanwhile, a curfew has been imposed in the city till 6am on Saturday. The authorities have cited 'incidents of breach of peace and disputes between certain different groups which can result in further disturbance of peace and maintenance of law and order in the state'.