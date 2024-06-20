Patna HC strikes down Bihar govt’s move raising reservation to 65%

Patna: The Patna high court on Thursday struck down the Bihar government’s move to increase the quota for Scheduled Caste (EC), Scheduled Tribe (ST), Extremely Backward Classes (EBC) and Other Backward Classes (OBC) in educational institutions and government jobs, to 65% from previous 50%. The high court of Patna (Representative Photo)

Chief minister Nitish Kumar-led Bihar legislative assembly had last year in November unanimously passed the Bihar Reservation of Vacancies in Posts and Services (for SC, ST, EBC and OBC) Amendment Bill and the Bihar (In Admission In Educational, Institutions) Reservation Amendment Bill, 2023, to pave the way for the increase in quota from the earlier 50% to 65%. The remaining (35%) quota was left for the general category. The gazette notification was done on November 21, 2023.

Now catch your favourite game on Crickit. Anytime Anywhere. Find out how

However, the legislation was challenged in the high court. The petitioners had argued that the hike in the reservation was beyond the state’s legislative powers and was violative of equal rights.

A high court division bench headed by Chief Justice K Vinod Chandran passed the order on a bunch of petitions opposing the legislation.

Advocate Dinu Kumar, appearing for the petitioners, said that after hearing the petition of one Gaurav Kumar and others, the court had reserved the verdict on March 11, 2024, which was delivered on Thursday.

Advocate general PK Shahi for the state argued that the government had given reservations due to their lack of representation, not in proportion to the propulsion. The full order is yet to be uploaded.

Advocate Kumar told the court that abolishing the 10% quota for the Economically Weaker Sections (EQS) was a violation of section 15(6)(b) of Article 14 of the Constitution. He also referred to the case related to caste-based survey in Bihar, which is pending before three courts.

“After the caste-based survey, the decision to increase quota was taken on the basis of the proportion of different castes in the population and not on the basis of their lack of adequate representation in the government jobs,” he said, citing Indira Sahni case in which the Supreme Court had capped the upper limit of reservation to 50%.

Under the new provision, based on the findings of the landmark caste-based survey in the state, the quota for SC goes up to 20%, while that of ST to 2%, EBC to 25% and OBC to 18% to take the total reservation to 65%.

The survey – the first in independent India to successfully enumerate all castes – had found that EBC, which comprises 112 castes, and OBC, formed by 30 communities, together comprised 63.13% of the state population. The SC form 19.65% and the ST, 1.68%. Upper castes were 15.52% of the state’s population.