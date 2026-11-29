Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar) (NCP-SP) chief Sharad Pawar and Bhiwandi MP Suresh Mhatre are likely to miss the special session of Parliament on health grounds, leaving the party without representation in the Rajya Sabha, party insiders said.

Pawar’s absence from the special session would mean the party will have no representation in the Rajya Sabha. (PTI) more less

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Pawar is admitted to Breach Candy Hospital, while Mhatre has also been undergoing treatment for the past several weeks.

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The NCP (SP) has eight MPs in the Lok Sabha and one in the Rajya Sabha, with Pawar being its sole representative in the Upper House. His absence from the special session would mean the party will have no representation in the Rajya Sabha, while seven of its Lok Sabha MPs, including Supriya Sule, are expected to be present for the voting.

Deep Dive Why are Sharad Pawar and Suresh Mhatre likely to miss Parliament’s special session? Sharad Pawar is admitted to hospital and is reportedly too unwell to travel to Delhi. Suresh Mhatre has been undergoing treatment for several weeks and has been advised to rest. Will the NCP (SP) have any representation in the Rajya Sabha during the special session? The party’s sole Rajya Sabha MP is Sharad Pawar, who is likely to be absent. If he does not attend, the NCP (SP) will have no representation in the Upper House during the session. Why are NCP (SP) leaders opposing the party’s reported support for the Delimitation Bill? Rohit Pawar and party office-bearers have argued that supporting the Bill would conflict with the party’s progressive ideology. They have also raised concerns about constituency boundaries being redrawn to political advantage.

“It is unlikely that Pawar Saheb will go to New Delhi to attend the Parliament session as he is not well. He has also become really weak,” an NCP (SP) leader said.

“Mhatre Saheb is unwell and is undergoing treatment for the past several weeks. He has also lost his weight and need complete rest following he will not go to attend the session,” a close aide of Mhatre said.

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{{^usCountry}} Meanwhile, NCP (SP) national working president Supriya Sule has called a meeting of the party’s MPs in Delhi on Monday morning. The meeting is expected to clarify the party’s official position on the Bill. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Meanwhile, NCP (SP) national working president Supriya Sule has called a meeting of the party’s MPs in Delhi on Monday morning. The meeting is expected to clarify the party’s official position on the Bill. {{/usCountry}}

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Maharashtra NCP (SP) chief Shashikant Shinde on Sunday reiterated that the party had not taken a stand on the Delimitation Bill yet.

“The party has called a meeting of its MP in New Delhi on Monday to discuss the bill. We have already made it clear that we are not take any decision without reading the provisions of the bill,” he said.

Senior Congress leader Vijay Wadettiwar, who criticised Sharad Pawar and his party over their possible support for the Delimitation Bill, said on Sunday that he did not intend to hurt anyone’s feelings.

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“If Pawar Saheb opposes the Delimitation Bill, I will publicly apologise to him. Not just that, I am even willing to bow at his feet. However, keeping in mind the future of democracy in the country, I earnestly appeal to him with folded hands not to support this Bill,” he said.

On Saturday, Wadettiwar launched a scathing attack on Pawar, accusing him of backstabbing, betrayal and abandoning his ideological commitments. NCP (SP) leaders reacted sharply to his remarks and said they had decided not to attend the INDIA bloc meeting in Delhi because of his criticism.