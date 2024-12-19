‘People crying, screaming’: First responders recount horrific Mumbai boat mishap

The drivers of boats who rushed to help the victims of Wednesday's deadly ferry tragedy off the Mumbai coast were among the first responders at the scene and described the incident as something they had never witnessed before. Thirteen passengers lost their lives, and 99 others were rescued by the Navy, Coast Guard, and Marine Police after a Navy carft collided with a ferry boat near the Gateway of India while en route to Elephanta Island.(Hindustan Times)

A total of 13 people lost their lives while others were rescued after a Navy craft, undergoing engine trials, lost control and collided with the passenger ferry Neel Kamal near Mumbai's Karanja at around 4 pm on Wednesday. The ferry had been carrying passengers from the Gateway of India to Elephanta Island, a popular tourist destination.

One Naval personnel and two from the OEM (Original Equipment Manufacturer) on board the Naval craft were among those who died in the mishap, the Navy said. According to the Mumbai police, the deceased included seven men, four women and two children.

Also Read | Mumbai boat accident: Capsized boat did now have permission to sail

"When we reached there, the situation was tragic and completely chaotic. People were screaming for help, and some were crying," news agency PTI quoted as saying Arif Bamane, the driver of the Mumbai Port Trust (MBPT) pilot boat Poorva.

Bamane recalled a small girl lying motionless after water had entered her lungs. The driver and other rescuers performed chest compressions on her, helping her breathe again, and gradually, her breathing returned to normal.

Bamane said that they focused on rescuing women and children first.

‘Most horrific’

A fishing trawler and another tourist boat had already arrived at the site before Bamane's team. Bamane said that they had been heading back to Mumbai from Jawahar Deep when they were alerted about the accident. Their boat, with only four people aboard, immediately proceeded to the accident site near JD5.

"We tried to save as many people as possible," Bamane said, adding that they managed to rescue around 20-25 people before they were transferred to naval boats that arrived shortly after.

Bamane, having 18 years of boat driving experience, stated that while he had been part of smaller rescue operations before, this one was by far the most horrific.

"This is the biggest rescue operation that I have seen so far," he added.

Iqbal Gothekar, the driver of a small tourist boat, told the news agency that 25 to 30 minutes after his boat departed from Elephanta Island at 3:35 pm, he learned of the incident and was also among the first to reach the site.

Gothekar, a native of Raigad district and a boat driver since 2004, described how people on the capsized ferry were frantically waving their hands for help. He said that by the time they reached the scene, a fishing trawler had also arrived.

Gothekar's boat successfully rescued 16 people and brought them safely back to the Gateway of India, where they were handed over to the police. "In my career, I have never witnessed such an incident," Gothekar said, recounting the tragedy.

The capsized ferry, which had a capacity of 80 passengers, had left the Gateway of India for Elephanta Island about 45 minutes before the collision occurred near Butcher Island, according to sources cited in the report.