Petitioner in Muda case alleges bribery attempts

Bengaluru: The petitioner in the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) case, Snehamayi Krishna, on Wednesday filed a complaint alleging attempts were made to bribe him to withdraw his plea for a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the matter. The Karnataka high court is set to hear Krishna’s petition on December 19, seeking a CBI investigation into alleged illegalities involving chief minister Siddaramaiah and his family. Snehamayi Krishna lodged a formal complaint with the Karnataka Lokayukta, accusing individuals claiming ties to the chief minister’s family of offering substantial sums of money to withdraw his petition. (HT PHOTO)

Krishna lodged a formal complaint with the Karnataka Lokayukta, accusing individuals claiming ties to the chief minister’s family of offering substantial sums of money to withdraw his petition. He also submitted a copy of CCTV footage, which he claimed showed one Harsha, allegedly the personal assistant to the chief Minister’s wife, approaching his family with offers and pleas.

According to Krishna, Harsha first approached him on December 13 at the MUDA office, introduced by a known contact, Srinidhi. “Srinidhi brought Harsha along and introduced him as the personal assistant of CM Siddaramaiah’s wife Parvathi. Srinidhi told me that Harsha wanted to speak to me personally,” Krishna said in his complaint.

“Harsha immediately fell at my feet and said that Parvathi is mentally distressed and unable to sleep or eat. He also claimed that she called him at midnight, saying she cannot sleep and is being mentally tortured because of the MUDA case. Harsha pleaded with me not to have the MUDA case handed over to the CBI, suggesting instead that the Lokayukta conduct the investigation. He folded his hands and requested my help,” Krishna alleged.

Krishna further claimed that Harsha made repeated attempts to pressure his family, including approaching his son with offers of money. “Harsha came near my residence, spoke to my son, and tried to lure him with the offer of any amount of quoted money,” he said.

He also alleged that Harsha cited the involvement of other individuals in the MUDA controversy, including Devaraju, a landowner and accused in the case, and Mallikarjuna Swamy, Siddaramaiah’s brother-in-law. He also mentioned that activist Gangaraju had allegedly been paid ₹3 crore to cooperate.

The petitioner stated that Harsha showed his son a video of a bag containing cash and assured him that a favourable resolution, including the filing of a B-report, could be arranged. “They told him they had already spoken to activist Gangaraju and convinced him with a payment of ₹3 crore,” Krishna alleged.

Krishna also accused the authorities of retaliating against him for his refusal to withdraw the petition. He said a false case was registered against him on December 14 by Chamundeshwari Temple authority secretary MJ Roopa. “After learning that the police were planning to arrest me, I switched off my mobile phone and went to Bengaluru to meet my advocates,” he stated.

After the complaint was filed, Karnataka BJP accused Siddaramaiah of abusing power to suppress the case. BJP state president BY Vijayendra said: “The Congress-led Karnataka government, having failed to lure or pressure him, has resorted to the shameful tactic of using police force to silence him. The BJP party urges the governor to take immediate action against the officials who are dancing to the chief minister’s tune.”

Vijayendra also accused Siddaramaiah of influencing the Lokayukta investigation and expressed support for Krishna’s plea for a CBI probe. “The stay order issued by the high court against this conspiracy is a welcome development,” he added.

Responding to the allegations, Siddaramaiah’s son, Yathindra Siddaramaiah, denied any attempts to bribe Krishna. “From our side, no offer has been made. We will face a legal battle and investigation. The political opponents of chief minister Siddaramaiah are behind these statements, and they are supporting Snehamayi Krishna,” he said in Belagavi.

“Firstly, it is wrong to say that the MUDA scam has occurred. Many people claim to be our close associates. There is no truth in MUDA petitioner’s charges,” Yathindra added.

The MUDA case involves allegations of illegal allotment of 14 sites to Siddaramaiah’s family by the urban development authority. Following public outrage, the family returned the sites. The Karnataka Lokayukta and the Enforcement Directorate (ED) are currently investigating the case. Krishna has approached the high court seeking the transfer of the probe to the CBI, arguing that the Lokayukta investigation has been compromised.