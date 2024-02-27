PhD student missing for 8 days, peers hint at involvement of a man

Bengaluru: Those familiar with the development said, the man was earlier arrested in a drug-peddling case (HT)

The police have found the scooter of a 27-year-old PhD student, who went missing Deralkatte, on the outskirts of Mangaluru, eight days ago.

Police said, Chaitra, who was pursuing her PhD in food security from a private institution, was last seen leaving her paying guest accommodation near Kotekaru Madur on February 17. The discovery of her Activa scooter near Pumpwell on Sunday has intensified the search efforts.

The case took a concerning turn when some peers revealed that a Muslim man from Puttur was frequently visiting the PG, where Chaitra resided, said police.

Alerted by the local residents, some Bajrang Dal members filed a police complaint, suspecting the involvement of the man in a potential interfaith relationship. Police said, some people have also claimed that the man was a drug peddler.

Those familiar with the development said, the man was earlier arrested in a drug-peddling case. He allegedly made a drug addict by supplying her drugs.

Expressing concern over the situation, Bajrang Dal Ullal chief organiser Arjun Madur said, “It is possible that this young man kidnapped her. He should be arrested immediately.” He issued a stern warning, threatening massive protest if Chaitra is not traced within the next three days.

In response to the escalating tensions, Chaitra’s father, Prakash Hebbar, filed a missing person’s complaint at Ullal police station, highlighting the suspicious circumstances surrounding her disappearance.

“We have registered a missing person’s case at Ullal police station,’’ said Mangaluru city police commissioner Anupam Agarwal.

“We have definite clues about the location of the missing woman and will find her soon, ‘’ he added.