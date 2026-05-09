'Planned agenda’: Owaisi alleges Muslims being targeted based on hatred

AIMIM chief and MP Asaduddin Owaisi on Saturday alleged that Muslims are being targeted under a "planned agenda" and claimed that issues such as Special Intensive Revision (SIR) are being linked with National Register of Citizens (NRC) and National Population Register (NPR). AIMIM President & MP Asaduddin Owaisi. (ANI Video Grab )

Addressing a press conference in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Maharashtra, Owaisi said the Supreme Court had made mapping mandatory and claimed that if mapping is not done, it would be carried out using parents' names.

He further alleged that the application works through location tracking and claimed that during the verification of 27 lakh names, 97 per cent belonged to Muslims.

"Muslims are being trapped under a planned agenda, and all this is being done based on hatred. The entire matter will be placed before the court, and allegations can be levelled against anyone," he said.

Appealing to AIMIM voters, Owaisi said the issue was not limited to Muslims alone but concerned all sections of society.

"SIR is being linked with NRC and NPR. NRC and NPR will be handled by the Home Ministry. The Supreme Court has said mapping is necessary and if mapping is not done, then it will be carried out using parents' names", Asaduddin Owaisi said in Sambhajinagar.

Referring to the Nida Khan case, Owaisi said Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) had clarified that Nida Khan was not an HR employee. He alleged that her name was made public even before the FIR was registered and accused the ruling party of conducting a media trial.

Owaisi said, "TCS has clarified that Nida Khan was not an HR employee. Even before the FIR was registered, her name was made public and a media trial was conducted by the ruling party."

Owaisi further questioned references in the FIR mentioning the recovery of a burqa from the woman's house, asking whether the burqa had become illegal. He also questioned what was wrong if someone possessed books related to the Prophet Muhammad or Urdu poetry.

The AIMIM chief said the matter would be presented before the court and alleged that accusations were being made on the basis of hatred.

Referring to the 1993 Bombay bombings, 2008 Malegaon bomb blasts and 2020 Delhi riots, Owaisi said attention should also be paid to the condition of the victims' families.

He also alleged that Hyderabad resident Hasan Siddiqui had been arrested by Chandigarh Police and sent to jail.

Speaking on "Vande Mataram," Owaisi said, "There was correspondence between Rabindranath Tagore and Subhas Chandra Bose on this issue. 'Vande Mataram' appears in Bankim Chandra Chattopadhyay's book Anandamath".

He further said that while drafting the Constitution and its preamble, suggestions were made to begin it in the name of deities, but this was not adopted.