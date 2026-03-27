‘PM Modi and I are two people that get things done’: Message from Donald Trump

“Our amazing relationship with India will be even stronger going forward. Prime Minister Modi and I are two people that get things done, something that cannot be said for most,” the US Embassy in India shared on X a message by President Donald Trump.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and I are two people that get things done, a message by US President Donald Trump stated on Friday, adding that this is something that "cannot be said for most".

The shoutout for India-US relations comes amid the Middle East conflict that the US-Israeli strikes on Iran on February 28. Track latest in US-Iran war here

PM Modi and ​Trump spoke by phone on Tuesday and discussed ‌the situation in the Middle East, including the importance of keeping the Strait of Hormuz open.

This was the first ⁠call between the two leaders since the US ​and Israel launched co-ordinated attacks against Iran.

“Received a call from President Trump and had a useful exchange of views on the situation in West Asia. India supports de-escalation and restoration of peace at the earliest. Ensuring that the Strait of Hormuz remains open, secure and accessible is essential for the whole world,” PM Modi said on X after his phone call with the US President.

We agreed to stay in touch regarding efforts towards peace and stability, PM Modi said.