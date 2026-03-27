‘PM Modi and I are two people that get things done’: Message from Donald Trump
The shoutout for PM Modi comes three days after he spoke to Trump and discussed the situation in the Middle East, including the choked Strait of Hormuz.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and I are two people that get things done, a message by US President Donald Trump stated on Friday, adding that this is something that "cannot be said for most".
“Our amazing relationship with India will be even stronger going forward. Prime Minister Modi and I are two people that get things done, something that cannot be said for most,” the US Embassy in India shared on X a message by President Donald Trump.
The shoutout for India-US relations comes amid the Middle East conflict that the US-Israeli strikes on Iran on February 28. Track latest in US-Iran war here
PM Modi and Trump spoke by phone on Tuesday and discussed the situation in the Middle East, including the importance of keeping the Strait of Hormuz open.
This was the first call between the two leaders since the US and Israel launched co-ordinated attacks against Iran.
“Received a call from President Trump and had a useful exchange of views on the situation in West Asia. India supports de-escalation and restoration of peace at the earliest. Ensuring that the Strait of Hormuz remains open, secure and accessible is essential for the whole world,” PM Modi said on X after his phone call with the US President.
We agreed to stay in touch regarding efforts towards peace and stability, PM Modi said.
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