PM Modi announces Gatishakti plan, says will help in holistic infra growth

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday announced a ₹100 lakh crore Pradhan Mantri Gatishakti National Master Plan, which he said will create employment opportunities for the country's youth and help in a holistic infrastructure growth while addressing the nation on its 75th Independence Day. "In the coming days, we will launch the PM Gatishakti Plan, a 100 lakh crore national infrastructure master plan, which will make a foundation for holistic infrastructure and give an integrated pathway to our economy," PM Modi announced from the Red Fort.

It will create jobs and new opportunities and bring in employment opportunities for the youth, he added. "Gatishakti will help local manufacturers turn globally competitive and also develop possibilities of new future economic zones. The ₹100 lakh crore Gatishakti initiative will bring employment opportunities for youth and help in holistic infrastructure growth," PM Modi said.

PM Modi said that along with modern infrastructure, India needs to adopt a holistic approach to infrastructure construction. "We will have to work together for manufacturing world-class products, using cutting-edge innovation and new-age technology," the Prime Minister said in his Independence Day speech.

Prime Minister Modi political will is required to bring in big changes and reforms and that the world can see that there is no dearth of political will in India. "Good and smart governance is needed to bring reforms. The world is a witness to how India is writing a new chapter of governance," PM Modi said as he noting India's development journey in the past seven years.

The Prime Minister said the government's priority will be to ensure that all of its services and programmes reach the last person seamlessly. "For the all-round development of the nation, it is essential to end the unnecessary interference of government and government procedures in the lives of people," he stated.

PM Modi noted that earlier, the government was sitting in the driver's seat and maybe it was needed at that time. “But the time has changed now. Efforts have increased in the last seven years to free the people from the web of unnecessary laws and procedures. Several unnecessary laws have been scrapped so far," he said.