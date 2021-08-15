PM Modi coins new mantra, adds Sabka Prayas to Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday pitched for a 100 per cent India and said it is essential to fully utilise the country’s capabilities to take it to new heights in the 21st century as he addressed the nation from the ramparts of Red Fort in Delhi marking the 75th year of Independence. The Prime Minister added, “Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas and Sabka Prayaas is very important for the achievement of all our goals." “Now we have to move towards making 100 per cent efforts. We have to make sure that 100 per cent of villages have roads, 100 per cent of households have a bank account, 100 per cent of beneficiaries should have Ayushman Bharat cards and 100 per cent of eligible people should have a gas connection under the Ujjwala scheme,” PM Modi said as he delivered his customary address to the nation.

“A time comes in the development journey of every country when that nation defines itself from a new end when it takes itself forward with new resolutions. Today, that time has come in India's development journey,” PM Modi said in his address to the nation. “For this, we have to hold hands of the section that is lagging behind, the area that is lagging behind,” he added.

'Pride in Made in India'

India will have to increase both its manufacturing and exports moving forward on the path of development, PM Modi said as he talked about the launch of the country’s first indigenous aircraft carrier INS Vikrant for trials at sea. “That's why I tell the manufacturers that your every product is the brand ambassador of India. As long as that product is in use, the buyer will say - yes it is made in India,” he said.

"All the manufacturers of the country also have to understand that the product you send out is not just a product made in your company. India's identity is associated with it, prestige is attached, trust of many people of India is attached,” he added.

Small farmers, villages

In the coming years, we will have to increase the collective power of the small farmers of the country. “We have to give them new facilities. They must become the country's pride,” he said.

“More than 80 per cent of the country’s farmers have less than 2 hectares of land. In the earlier policies that were made in the country, the focus on these small farmers was left. Now decisions are being taken keeping these small farmers in mind,” he said.

Also watch | PM Modi hoists national flag at Red Fort on India’s 75th Independence day

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday pitched for a 100 per cent India and said it is essential to fully utilise the country’s capabilities to take it to new heights in the 21st century as he addressed the nation from the ramparts of Red Fort in Delhi marking the 75th year of Independence. “Now we have to move towards making 100 per cent efforts. We have to make sure that 100 per cent of villages have roads, 100 per cent of households have a bank account, 100 per cent of beneficiaries should have Ayushman Bharat cards and 100 per cent of eligible people should have a gas connection under the Ujjwala scheme,” PM Modi said as he delivered his customary address to the nation.

“A time comes in the development journey of every country when that nation defines itself from a new end when it takes itself forward with new resolutions. Today, that time has come in India's development journey,” PM Modi said in his address to the nation. “For this, we have to hold hands of the section that is lagging behind, the area that is lagging behind,” he added.

Small farmers, villages

In the coming years, we will have to increase the collective power of the small farmers of the country. “We have to give them new facilities. They must become the country's pride,” he said.

“More than 80 per cent of the country’s farmers have less than 2 hectares of land. In the earlier policies that were made in the country, the focus on these small farmers was left. Now decisions are being taken keeping these small farmers in mind,” he said.

Also watch | PM Modi hoists national flag at Red Fort on India’s 75th Independence day|#+|

He said the country’s villages are changing rapidly. “In past few years, facilities like road and electricity have reached villages. Today, the optical fibre network is providing the power of data to villages, the internet is reaching there. Digital entrepreneurs are getting ready in villages as well, “ he added.

There are more than 80 million in the village who are associated with self-help groups and they make more than one product, the Prime Minister pointed out. “Now the government will prepare an e-commerce platform for their products to get a big market in the country and abroad,” he announced.

Olympians, freedom fighters

PM Modi began his speech by praising India’s athletes who took part in the Tokyo Olympics, freedom fighters and all those who helped the country in its fight against the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) after he unfurled the national flag. “I would like to begin by conveying greetings on this special occasion of Independence Day. This is a day to remember our great freedom fighters,” PM Modi said. “The athletes who have made us proud at Tokyo Olympics are here amongst us today. I urge the nation to applaud their achievement today. They have not only won our hearts but also inspired future generations,” PM Modi said.

Watch Live: PM Modi addresses the nation on 75th Independence Day

The Prime Minister paid tribute to all the leaders who fought for India's Independence. "Be it Nehru ji, the first prime minister of India, Sardar Patel, who turned the country into a united nation, or Babasaheb Ambedkar, who showed India the way to the future, the country is remembering every such personality, the country is indebted to all of them".

'New energy and new consciousness'

In the morning, PM Modi extended his greetings on the occasion of the 75th Independence Day. "Greetings to you all on Independence Day. May this year of the 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav' infuse new energy and new consciousness among the countrymen. Jai Hind!" PM Modi tweeted.

Lieutenant Commander P Priyambada Sahoo assisted PM Modi as he hosted the tricolour as the ceremony was synchronised with a 21-gun salute fired by gunners of the 2233 Field Battery (Ceremonial).

Also read | Happy Independence Day: Joe Biden lauds India on its 75th year of freedom

Indian Air Force (IAF) Mi-17 V5 helicopters showered petals on the venue as PM Modi hoisted the tricolour. They made an appearance at the Independence Day celebrations after a gap of 24 years. IAF’s Su-30s, Mi-8s and the Surya Kiran Aerobatic Team took part in the 1997 celebrations to mark the 50th Independence Day.

Also read | ‘Happy Independence Day, India!’: Google honours dance forms with unique doodle

Javelin star Subedar Neeraj Chopra, who won India’s first gold medal in track and field at the Tokyo Olympics, was among the around 240 Olympians, support staff and SAI and sports federation officials were present on the Gyan Path in front of the Red Fort. In Tokyo Olympics 2020, India recorded its best-ever medal haul by winning seven medals - one gold, two silver and four bronze.

PM Modi inspected the customary guard of honour at the Red Fort before hoisting the flag. He was then greeted by defence minister Rajnath Singh, chief of defence staff General Bipin Rawat, army chief General MM Naravane, navy chief Admiral Karambir Singh and IAF chief Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria.