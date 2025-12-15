PM Modi arrives in Jordan on two-day visit, to meet King Abdullah Hussein later today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Jordan on Monday on a two-day visit aimed at further strengthening bilateral ties with the Arab nation. Jordan is the first leg of PM Modi's four-day, three-nation tour, which will also take him to Ethiopia and Oman.(ANI)

He was received at the airport by Jordan's Prime Minister Jafar Hassan.

His visit marks 75 years of the establishment of diplomatic relations between India and Jordan.

Later today, Modi will meet King Abdullah II ibn Al Hussein for a one-on-one talk, to be followed by delegation-level talks.

On Tuesday, the Prime Minister and the King are expected to address an India-Jordan business event, which will be attended by leading businessmen from both countries.

The Prime Minister will also interact with the Indian community in Jordan and, along with the Crown Prince, is scheduled to visit Petra, the historic city that shares ancient trade linkages with India, subject to weather conditions.

According to the Ministry of External Affairs, this is Prime Minister Modi's first full-fledged bilateral visit to Jordan.

Modi had transited through Jordan in February 2018, while on his way to Palestine.

"Even though it was a transit visit, exceptional courtesies" were accorded to him by His Majesty the King, making it more than just a transit visit... the current full bilateral visit (by an Indian prime minister) is taking place after an interval of 37 years," the MEA said at a special briefing in New Delhi last week.

India and Jordan share strong economic ties, with New Delhi being the third-largest trading partner of Amman. The bilateral trade between the two countries is valued at USD 2.8 billion.

Jordan is also a leading supplier of fertilisers to India, particularly phosphates and potash.

The Arab country is home to a vibrant Indian diaspora of over 17,500 people employed across sectors such as textiles, construction, and manufacturing.