PM Modi calls India-Ghana ties ‘sweeter than sugarloaf pineapple’ during visit

In a landmark moment of India-Ghana ties, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the Parliament of Ghana on Thursday and highlighted the "sweetness" of the relationship between the two countries, which he said was rooted in shared struggles. PM Modi said the histories of India and Ghana bear the scars of colonial rule, but our spirits have always remained free and fearless.(ANI)

"The histories of India and Ghana bear the scars of colonial rule, but our spirits have always remained free and fearless. We draw strength and inspiration from our rich heritage. We take pride in our social, cultural and linguistic diversities. We built nations rooted in freedom, unity and dignity. Our relationship knows no bounds," PM Modi said.

"And with your permission, may I say, our friendship is sweeter than your famous sugarloaf pineapple," Prime Minister Modi said.

He also highlighted the democratic political system of India.

"For us, democracy is not merely a system. It is a part of our fundamental values."

The Prime Minister pointed out, "India has over 2,500 political parties," and repeated it after seeing the reaction from members of the Ghanaian Parliament.

"I repeat, 2,500 political parties. 20 different parties governing different States. 22 official languages, thousands of dialect. This is also the reason that people who came to India have always been welcomed with open heart. The same spirit helps Indians integrate easily wherever they go. Even in Ghana, they have blended into society, just like sugar into tea," said PM Modi.

Praising the African country, PM Modi said, "Ghana is known as the land of gold, not just for what lies under your soil but as much for the warmth and strength in your heart."

"When we look at Ghana, we see a nation that shines with courage, that rises above history, that meets every challenge with dignity and grace. Your commitment to democratic ideals and inclusive progress truly made Ghana a beacon of inspiration for the entire African continent," the Prime Minister said.

PM Modi said that with President John Mahama, India and Ghana have decided to elevate ties to a comprehensive partnership.

"The world order created after the second world war is changing fast. The revolution in technology, the rise of the Global south and shifting demographics are contributing to its pace and scale. The challenges such as colonial rule that humanity has faced in the earlier centuries, still persist in different forms," he said.

Listing out the new and complex crises faced by the world such as climate change, pandemics, terrorism and cyber security, PM Modi said that institutions created in the last century are struggling to respond.

He brought to attention India's vision at the G20 during its 2023 presidency- one earth, one family, one future and underscored how India highlighted Africa's place at the global high table and how the African Union became a permanent member of G20 during India's presidency.

"The changing circumstances demand credible and effective reforms in global governance. Progress cannot come without giving voice to the Global South. We need more than slogans; we need action. That is why during India's G-20 presidency, we worked with the vision 'One earth, one family, one future'." PM Modi said.

PM Modi said that emphasis is put on Africa's rightful place at the global high table.

"We are proud that the African Union became a permanent member of the G-20 during our presidency. For India, our philosophy is humanity first," he said adding a verse in Sanskrit that he translated as "May all be happy; may all be free from illness; may no one suffer in any way."

This philosophy, said PM Modi embodied India's approach to the world. "This guided our action during the COVID pandemic. We shared vaccines and medicines with over 150 countries including our friends in Ghana," PM Modi said.

In his concluding remarks, PM Modi said, "India carries Africa in its heart" and gave a call for building a partnership.

"It is a matter of great pride and honour for me to be conferred with Ghana's national award, The Officer of the Order of the Star of Ghana, by the President. I express my heartfelt gratitude to President Mahama ji, the Government of Ghana and the people of Ghana. I humbly accept this honour on behalf of 1.4 billion Indians," PM Modi said

Dr Kwame Nkrumah, Ghana's founding President and a revered leader of the African independence movement.

PM Modi said he dedicated the award to the youth of both countries.

"I dedicate this award to the aspirations of our youth, their bright future, our rich cultural diversity and traditions and the historic ties between India and Ghana," he said.

The award was presented during PM Modi's visit to Ghana, the first by an Indian Prime Minister in more than 30 years. During his visit, PM Modi held talks with Ghana President Mahama and the two leaders agreed to elevate their relationship to a "Comprehensive Partnership.

"This is the first visit by an Indian Prime Minister to Ghana in over 30 years. The trip is expected to deepen the India-Ghana partnership and signal New Delhi's continued engagement with Africa and the Global South.