Strong India to contribute to stable world: PM's push for global south in Ghana

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday addressed the Parliament of the Republic of Ghana, and stressed on the importance of democracy, a louder voice to the global south, and a need for global reforms. Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the Parliament of the Republic of Ghana.(@NarendraModi)

"A strong India will contribute to more stable and prosperous world," PM Modi said, shortly after he laid emphasis on a voice to the Global South in order to see progress.

In Ghana, the Prime Minister also called India the "the fastest-growing emerging economy" and said it would soon be the world's third largest economy with stable polity and good governance.

He also pointed out that the BJP came to power in India for the third consecutive time last year, saying the feat is a testament to people's faith in the government.

“The changing circumstances demand credible and effective reforms in global governance. Progress cannot come without giving voice to the global south,” the Prime Minister said.

Flagging global issues like climate change, global pandemics, terrorism and cybersecurity, PM Modi urged greater reforms in global governance.

He also expressed joy at the African Union (AU) becoming a permanent member of the G20 when India was leading the presidency. In 2023, PM Modi had written to G20 leaders seeking AU invited to join G20 as a member.

'Scars of colonial rule'

As he addressed the Parliament in Ghana, PM Modi also drew parallels between its history and that of India's. He said both India and Ghana have "scars of a colonial past", but value freedom.

"The histories of India and Ghana bear the scars of colonial rule, but our spirits have always remained free and fearless. We draw strength and inspiration from our rich heritage," PM Modi said.

He also affirmed faith in the India-Ghana partnership, saying the friendship both countries shared was "sweeter than Sugar Loaf Pineapple".

The Prime Minister is visiting Ghana with the aim to deepen the India-Ghana partnership. This is the first visit by an Indian Prime Minister to the West African country in over 30 years.