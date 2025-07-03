PM Modi's historic Ghana visit: Trade doubled, UPI goes global, 4 MoUs signed | Highlights

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Ghana's Accra on Wednesday, marking the first visit by an Indian PM to the African country in over 30 years. As he stepped onto Ghanaian soil, PM Modi was greeted with chants of 'Hare Rama Hare Krishna.' Prime Minister Narendra Modi receives a warm welcome from the Indian diaspora on Wednesday at the Kempinski Hotel in Accra.(DPR PMO )

The Indian Prime Minister was personally received by President John Mahama, who presented him with a ceremonial guard of honour. Later, PM Modi held a delegation-level meeting with President Mahama at Jubilee House in Accra.

PM Modi's visit was steeped in symbolism, powerful quotes, and warm gestures that underscored the deep-rooted friendship between the two nations.

PM Modi's Ghana visit: Top quotes

"We were unanimous that terrorism is the enemy of humanity. We thank Ghana for its cooperation in our fight against terrorism. We have decided to strengthen our cooperation in counter-terrorism. Our views regarding the UN reforms are similar," said PM Modi after talks with Ghana's President Mahama.

"We believe that this is not the time for a war. Problems must be solved through dialogue and diplomacy," PM Modi said.

"In the field of defence and security, we will move forward with the mantra of 'Security through Solidarity'

"India is not just a partner but a co-traveller in Ghana's nation-building journey," PM Modi said.

"Our bilateral trade has crossed USD 3 billion. Indian companies have invested 2 billion dollars in around 900 projects. We have decided to double our trade within the next 5 years. In the area of FinTech, Bharat UPI will share the digital payment experience with Ghana," PM Modi said.

"It is a matter of pride for India that under our G20 presidency, the African Union got permanent membership of the G20," the Prime Minister said.

India signs 4 MoUs with Ghana: Details

India and Ghana on Wednesday inked four agreements following talks between PM Narendra Modi and Ghana's President John Dramani Mahama.