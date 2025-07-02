PM Modi departs for 5-nation tour, longest diplomatic visit in 10 years

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has departed for his five-nation tour. Over the next eight days, the prime minister will be visiting Ghana, Trinidad and Tobago, Argentina, Brazil and Namibia. This tour will also mark the longest diplomatic visit by the prime minister in nearly 10 years. This five nation tour will mark Modi's longest diplomatic tour in nearly 10 years.(@NarendraModi on X)

"Over the next few days, I will be attending various bilateral, multilateral and other programmes in Ghana, Trinidad & Tobago, Argentina, Brazil, and Namibia. Looking forward to interacting with world leaders and discussing ways to make our planet better," read the official statement issued by the prime minister.

Also Read: Counter-terrorism, security, rare earths in focus during PM Modi’s 5-nation tour

The first stop in this five-nation tour is Ghana, which will be the first visit by an Indian prime minister in nearly three decades.

After Ghana, the PM is set to visit Trinidad and Tobago, marking the first visit by an Indian leader in 27 years.

After the Caribbean stop, Modi will head to Argentina on the invitation of President Javier Milei. The visit to Argentina will also be the first bilateral one in 57 years.

Also Read: 5 nations, 8 days: PM Modi to embark on longest diplomatic tour in 10 years | What's on agenda

From Argentina, the prime minister will depart for Brazil to attend the BRICS 2025 Summit. The last stop on the tour is in Namibia, the first prime ministerial visit in 27 years.

During his visit, PM Modi will meet with President Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah and address the Namibian parliament.

This tour, which will begin from Ghana, will mark the prime minister's longest diplomatic visit in nearly 10 years. The last five-nation tour Modi took as prime minister was in 2016, when he visited the United States, Mexico, Switzerland, Afghanistan, and Qatar.