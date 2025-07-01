5 nations, 8 days: PM Modi to embark on longest diplomatic tour in 10 years | What's on agenda

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is all set to begin his five-nation tour on Wednesday - July 2 till July 9. This tour, which will begin from Ghana, will mark the prime minister's longest diplomatic visit in nearly 10 years. Modi's five-nation tour will focus on South American, Caribbean and African countries. (AFP/file)

As per the Ministry of External Affairs, the tour will begin in Ghana. From Ghana, the prime minister will head to the Caribbean nation of Trinidad and Tobago, and then to Argentina.

From Argentina, PM Modi will then leave for Brazil to attend the 17th BRICS 2025 Summit and then Namibia for the final leg of the four.

PM Modi 5-nation tour | Country-wise agenda

Ghana

PM Modi's visit to Ghana will be his first since assuming office 10 years ago. Furthermore, this visit also marks the first by an Indian prime minister in 30 years.

In Ghana, the prime minister will back the creation of a vaccine hub, after which Modi will also address the Ghanaian parliament.

Trinidad and Tobago

The visit to the Caribbean country comes on invitation of the Prime Minister of the Republic of Trinidad & Tobago, Kamla Persad-Bissessar. Modi's visit will mark the first visit by an Indian Prime Minister in 25 years.

During this visit, the prime minister is also expected to address a Joint Session of the Parliament.

Argentina

In the third stop of the tour, the prime minister will visit Argentina, at invitation of President Javier Milei. During this visit, the two leaders will hold bilateral talks and ways to strengthen the ongoing collaboration in defence, agriculture, mining, oil and gas, renewable energy, trade and investment.

Brazil

After Argentina, the prime minister will head to Brazil for the BRICS 2025 Summit. This visit will also mark the fourth time PM Modi has visited Brazil.

At the BRICS summit, PM Modi is expected to address concerns regarding terrorism, citing the recent Pahalgam attack and Operation Sindoor.

As per officials, the leaders' declaration at the BRICS summit is also expected to denounce the Pahalgam attack, which killed 26 people.

Namibia

The final leg of the tour will take place in Namibia, which will also mark the first visit by an Indian prime minister in 27 years.

During his visit, PM Modi will meet with President Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah and address the Namibian parliament.

One of the key focus areas of this visit will be an agreement to implement India’s Unified Payments Interface (UPI) in Namibia. This decision comes as part of India's digital payment initiative, which is already active in Bhutan, Mauritius, Nepal, Singapore, Sri Lanka, France, and the UAE.