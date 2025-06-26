India backs Brics position against strikes on Iran

A little more than a week after disassociating itself from a statement by the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) condemning Israel’s attacks on Iran, India joined other members of Brics in expressing grave concern at the military strikes on Iran and the escalation of the security situation in the Middle East. People walk next to a mural with a picture of Iran's Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, on a street, early hours of ceasefire, in Tehran, Iran, on June 24. (Reuters)

The Brics — which includes Brasil, Russia, India, China, South Africa, Egypt, the United Arab Emirates, Ethiopia, Indonesia and Iran — issued the statement on Tuesday to say that the military strikes amounted to a violation of international law and the UN Charter.

Unlike the statement issued by SCO on June 14, which directly named Israel, the Brics statement made no mention of either the US or Israel while referring to the military strikes against Iran. This made it possible for the Indian side to sign on to the statement, people familiar with the matter said.

“We express grave concern over the military strikes against the Islamic Republic of Iran since 13 June 2025, which constitute a violation of international law and the Charter of the United Nations, and the subsequent escalation of the security situation in the Middle East,” the Brics statement said.

The Brics member states emphasised the “urgent need to break the cycle of violence and restore peace” amid rising tensions with unpredictable consequences for global peace and security and the world economy. “We call on all parties to engage through existing channels of dialogue and diplomacy, with a view to de-escalating the situation and resolving their differences through peaceful means,” the statement said.

Iran and Israel agreed to a ceasefire on Tuesday after 12 days of hostilities during which the US joined the Israeli military in targeting Iranian nuclear sites. Both sides have claimed victory, with Iran saying it forced the end of the war by penetrating Israeli defences with its missiles, and Israel claiming to have achieved its goal of destroying Iranian nuclear sites.

The Brics statement, however, expressed “serious concern over any attacks against peaceful nuclear installations that are carried out in violation of international law and relevant resolutions of the International Atomic Energy Agency”. It added: “Nuclear safeguards, safety, and security must always be upheld, including in armed conflicts, to protect people and the environment from harm. In this context, we reiterate our support for diplomatic initiatives aimed at addressing regional challenges.”

The statement called for protecting and safeguarding civilian lives and civilian infrastructure in compliance with international humanitarian law. “Guided by the principles enshrined in the United Nations Charter, BRICS remains committed to promoting international peace and security and to fostering diplomacy and peaceful dialogue as the only sustainable path toward long-term stability in the region,” it said.

The Brics member states also called for establishing a “zone free of nuclear weapons and other weapons of mass destruction in the Middle East, in line with relevant international resolutions”.

While disassociating itself from the earlier SCO statement, India had said it had communicated its overall position to other members of the grouping and it did not participate in the discussions on the statement.