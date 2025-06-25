Search
Wednesday, Jun 25, 2025
New Delhi oC
Vladimir Putin to skip BRICS summit in Brazil over ICC arrest warrant, Kremlin says

AFP |
Jun 25, 2025 11:25 PM IST

Putin is wanted by the Hague-based ICC for the alleged illegal deportation of Ukrainian children since he ordered his troops into the country in 2022.

Vladimir Putin will not travel to Brazil for next month's BRICS summit due to the outstanding International Criminal Court (ICC) arrest warrant on the Russian president, the Kremlin said Wednesday.

Putin routinely hails the BRICS club as a counterweight to what he blasts as Western hegemony on the world stage.(Reuters)
Putin routinely hails the BRICS club as a counterweight to what he blasts as Western hegemony on the world stage.(Reuters)

Putin is wanted by the Hague-based ICC for the alleged illegal deportation of Ukrainian children since he ordered his troops into the country in 2022.

Kremlin aide Yuri Ushakov told reporters Putin would participate in the July 6-7 BRICS heads of state summit in Rio de Janeiro via video link.

"This is due to certain difficulties in the context of the ICC's requirements," he added.

Putin routinely hails the BRICS club as a counterweight to what he blasts as Western hegemony on the world stage.

A loose grouping of countries named after founding members Brazil, Russia, India and China, its members pledge to boost trade and cooperation, though it is not a trade pact and has few institutional ties.

Brazil is a member of the ICC and would therefore be obligated to execute the arrest warrant on Putin, should he have travelled to the summit.

The Kremlin chief last year made a high-profile trip to Mongolia, in a show of defiance against the order to detain him -- his first trip to an ICC member since the Hague-based court issued its warrant in 2023.

Ulaanbaatar came in for criticism from the court and the European Union for letting Putin travel there.

World News
