Weeks after Pahalgam attack, PM Modi waves Tiranga atop world's highest rail bridge in Kashmir | Watch

Weeks after the deadly Pahalgam terror attack, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday waved the Tiranga, the national flag of India, atop the world’s highest railway arch bridge, which was inaugurated by him in Jammu and Kashmir. Prime Minister Modi said that the Pahalgam incident was an attack on ‘insaniyat and Kashmiriyat.’ (X)

The powerful moment was captured as PM Modi inaugurated the world's highest railway bridge over the Chenab River, which was completed for ₹1,486 crore in more than eight years.

In the video, the Prime Minister is seen waving the Tiranga with fervour, then walking forward proudly flaunting the national flag, a moment many are calling iconic after the Pahalgam terror attack, which claimed 26 lives.

PM Modi on Pahalgam terror attack

Speaking after inaugurating the Chenab Rail Bridge, Prime Minister Modi said that the Pahalgam incident was an attack on ‘insaniyat and Kashmiriyat’ and said that it was aimed at triggering riots in India.

“Pakistan attacked both humanity and the spirit of Kashmir in Pahalgam,” Modi said during an event in Katra. “It intended to incite riots in India and to disrupt the livelihood of the hardworking people of Kashmir. That is why Pakistan targeted the tourists,” he added.

Also Read | In J&K, PM says ‘Operation Sindoor will forever haunt Pakistan’, issues 'face Narendra Modi' warning

PM Modi praised how the people of Jammu and Kashmir stood up against Pakistan's conspiracy during Operation Sindoor.

“The youth of Jammu and Kashmir are now determined to give a strong response to terrorism. This is the same terrorism that burned down schools, destroyed hospitals in the Valley, and ruined generations," he added.

About the world's highest railway bridge in Jammu and Kashmir

The iconic Chenab Railway Bridge, the world's highest railway arch bridge, is part of the Katra-to-Sangaldan stretch, connecting New Delhi directly with Kashmir via Katra. Situated in the Reasi district of Jammu and Kashmir, the Chenab Bridge is an engineering marvel standing at a height of 359 meters above the riverbed.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi inaugurates Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla rail link today: 8 landmark achievements

It will officially connect the Kashmir Valley with the rest of India via rail for the first time in history.

The project, part of the ambitious Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla Rail Link (USBRL), faced numerous engineering and logistical challenges due to the region's difficult terrain and seismic sensitivity.

PM Modi flags off Vande Bharat

PM Modi also flagged off two Vande Bharat Express trains from Katra Railway Station, directly connecting the Jammu division with Kashmir. This marks a major milestone in Jammu and Kashmir's railway connectivity.

The new Vande Bharat Express service will reduce the travel time between Katra and Srinagar from the current 6-7 hours by road to just about 3 hours. The trains aim to provide a fast, comfortable, and reliable travel option for residents, tourists, and pilgrims.