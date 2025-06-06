In J&K, PM says ‘Operation Sindoor will forever haunt Pakistan’, issues 'face Narendra Modi' warning

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, addressing a gathering in Jammu and Kashmir's Katra on Friday, recalled India's precision airstrikes on terror infrastructure on May 6, calling it a nightmare for Pakistani terrorists. Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses a public rally during the foundation stone laying and inauguration of various development projects at Katra, in Reasi district. (PTI)

“Operation Sindoor will forever haunt them (Pakistan),” PM Narendra Modi, who visited the Union Territory for the first time since Operation Sindoor was launched, said while highlighting how India dismantled terror camps deep inside Pakistan.

"Whenever Pakistan will hear the 'Operation Sindoor', it will recall the shameful defeat. The Pakistani Army and terrorists would never have thought that India would attack them so deep inside their territory. Their terror infrastructure was turned into rubble in a matter of minutes," Modi said.

Modi also warned that anyone trying to derail Jammu and Kashmir’s development would have to “face Narendra Modi first". Referring to Adil, a pony ride operator killed in the Pahalgam terror attack, Modi said he was killed while working to support his family.

“The courage shown by the people of Jammu and Kashmir has sent a strong message to the terror mindset globally,” Modi said at the rally while sharing the stage with chief minister Omar Abdullah.

Modi was addressing the rally after flagging off the first train service to the Kashmir Valley, and inaugurating several development projects, including the world's highest railway bridge over the Chenab river.

Modi also accused Pakistan of attacking "insaniyat" and “Kashimiriyat” by targeting tourists in Pahalgam, saying the intent was to trigger communal clashes in India and rob Kashmiri people dependant on tourism of their livelihoods.

He said tourism provided employment and acts as a connecting link between people, but unfortunately, the neighbouring country is an enemy of humanity, harmony and tourism.

"Not only that, Pakistan is also the enemy of poor's bread and butter. What happened on April 22 in Pahalgam is an example of that. Pakistan attacked 'insaniyat' and Kashmiriyat in Pahalgam.

"The intent of Pakistan was to trigger communal riots in India. It wanted to strip people of Kashmir of their earnings, that's why Pakistan attacked tourism," he said.