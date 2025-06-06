Modi flags off train connecting Kashmir to national rail network

Katra: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday flagged off the Katra-Srinagar Vande Bharat Express, inaugurating an alternative all-weather transportation system for Kashmir by connecting the Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla rail link with the national railway network. Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagging off the Vande Bharat Express in Katra. (PTI)

The train will commence commercial operations from Saturday, allowing passengers to travel in the two pairs between Srinagar and Katra except on Wednesdays.

The Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla rail project in the tough Himalayan terrain has been referred to as a marvel. It is expected to be a game changer in the development of the mountainous region, boosting trade and tourism.

The Katra-Srinagar Vande Bharat Express trains have been specially tailored for the extreme climatic conditions. They have advanced features to ensure safety and passenger comfort. Heating systems on the trains are designed to prevent freezing of water tanks and bio-toilet tanks. The trains have self-regulating heating cables that prevent water freezing for smooth operations even in sub-zero temperatures.

“The driver’s front lookout glass includes heating elements for defrosting, ensuring clear visibility in harsh winter conditions,” an official said. “It is also equipped with anti-spall layers, which are added to protect the driver from impacts during extreme weather or unforeseen events.”

Officials said that the trains have an air dryer system for optimal functioning of the air brake system in freezing conditions.

A second official called the project the railways’ most challenging work post-independence, as it involved the construction of tunnels and bridges in rugged and mountainous terrain. “The trains will run on electric power instead of diesel on the 272 km long route. This will not only help in phasing out the use of fossil fuel in train operations in the ecologically sensitive Himalayan region, but also cut down on train running costs and reduce carbon footprint,” the second official said.

The route has 38 tunnels spanning 119 km. The 12.75 km Sumber-Khari and 11.2 km Pir Panjal are India’s longest transportation tunnels. The Chenab bridge along the route is the world’s highest railway bridge. Anji Bridge is the Indian railways first cable-stayed rail bridge.

The train will depart Srinagar at 8am and arrive in Katra at 10.58am. The return train will leave Katra at 2.55pm to reach Srinagar at 5.53pm. The second train will leave Katra at 8.10am and arrive in Srinagar at 11.08am. It will depart Srinagar at 2pm and conclude its journey at 4.58pm.

Railways minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and chief minister Omar Abdullah were among others who attended the flagging off ceremony at Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra station.