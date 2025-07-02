‘Hare Rama Hare Krishna’ chants as PM Narendra Modi begins historic Ghana visit

Narendra Modi on Wednesday became the first Indian Prime Minister to visit Ghana in three decades. He was accorded a warm and colourful welcome as he arrived in Ghana's Accra for a historic two-day visit. His arrival was marked by a heartfelt gesture: a group of young Ghanaian children greeted him with the devotional chant “Hare Rama Hare Krishna,” showcasing the deep cultural connection between the two nations. Prime Minister Narendra Modi receives a warm welcome by Ghana President John Mahama on his arrival at Kotoka International Airport in Accra, Ghana, for his first-ever bilateral visit to the country, on Wednesday. (DD/ANI Grab)

Modi, who landed at Kotoka International Airport in Accra, was received with a guard of honour and a traditional welcome. Later, at the hotel where he will stay during the visit, a brief musical performance was organised in his honour, which the PM watched with delight.

Watch the video here:

The visit marks Modi’s first-ever bilateral trip to Ghana, a key partner of India in the Global South. Ghana plays an important role in both the African Union and the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS).

In a departure statement, Modi expressed hope that the visit would further strengthen the historical ties between India and Ghana. “I look forward to opening new avenues of cooperation in investment, energy, health, security, and development partnership,” he said, adding that addressing Ghana’s Parliament would be a great honour as both nations are vibrant democracies.

According to the ministry of external affairs, Modi will meet President John Dramani Mahama to review and enhance the already robust bilateral partnership, with special focus on economic, defence, and energy collaboration.

From Ghana, the Prime Minister will continue his multi-nation tour with visits to Trinidad and Tobago (July 3–4), Argentina (July 4–5), Brazil for the 17th BRICS summit, and Namibia, in a bid to deepen India’s global engagement.