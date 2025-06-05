African Union ‘concerned’ over Donald Trump's travel ban against 7 nations in Africa

Following US President Donald Trump's travel ban against 12 nations, the African Union has expressed “concern” over the impact this ban may have on ties between the US and Africa. US President Donald Trump's travel ban includes 10 African nations (REUTERS)

On Wednesday, Donald Trump announced a complete travel ban against 12 nations, of which seven are from the African continent. Furthermore, four other African countries have been placed on a partial travel ban.

ALSO READ | Donald Trump bans visas for new foreign students at Harvard in fresh crackdown

African Union ‘concerned’

In an official statement issued on X, the African Union Commission has raised its concerns regarding the negative impact Trump's travel ban may have on ties between the US and Africa.

"The Commission remains concerned about the potential negative impact of such measures on people-to-people ties, educational exchange, commercial engagement, and the broader diplomatic relations that have been carefully nurtured over decades. Africa and the United States share mutual interests in promoting peace, prosperity, and global cooperation," stated the AU.

The regional bloc further called on the US government to “consider a more consultative approach and to engage in constructive dialogue.”

Which African countries have been impacted?

As per the latest executive order signed by Trump, nationals from Chad, Congo, Equatorial Guinea, Eritrea, Libya, Somalia and Sudan are barred from entering the United States.

As per the announcement from the White House, countries such as Chad, Congo and Equatorial Guinea have recorded high visa overstay percentages. Meanwhile, countries such as Eritrea, Libya, Somalia and Sudan "lack a competent or cooperative central authority for issuing passports and civil documents."

Furthermore, nationals from Burundi, Sierra Leone and Togo have been placed under a partial travel ban, which refers to a suspension of visa applications. This decision comes after the White House reported a high visa overstay percentages from these three African nations.