Trump travel ban: US issues full entry ban on 12 countries, including Afghanistan

President Donald Trump on Wednesday issued a full-entry travel ban on nationals from 12 countries, including India's neighbour Afghanistan. The other countries included Burma, Iran, and Libya. The 78-year-old also imposed restrictions on nationals from seven countries. Donald Trump issued a travel ban for 12 countries on Wednesday(REUTERS)

The proclamation fully restricts entry from Afghanistan, Burma (Myanmar), Chad, Republic of the Congo, Equatorial Guinea, Eritrea, Haiti, Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, and Yemen, identified as ‘very high risk’ due to inadequate screening, terrorism ties, or lack of cooperation with US immigration enforcement, as per the White House press release.

Read More: Will TikTok be banned on June 19? Trump signals another deadline extension - What we know

Partial restrictions apply to Burundi, Cuba, Laos, Sierra Leone, Togo, Turkmenistan, and Venezuela, limiting immigrant and nonimmigrant visas (B-1, B-2, B-1/B-2, F, M, J) due to high overstay rates or insufficient law enforcement collaboration.

The White House justified the restrictions, citing Afghanistan’s Taliban control, Iran and Cuba’s state-sponsored terrorism, and Haiti’s influx of illegal migrants during the Biden administration. Countries like Chad (49.54% B1/B2 visa overstay rate) and Eritrea (55.43% F/M/J overstay rate) were flagged for disregarding US immigration laws.

List of Countries in the Proclamation

Fully Restricted (12): Afghanistan, Burma (Myanmar), Chad, Republic of the Congo, Equatorial Guinea, Eritrea, Haiti, Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Yemen

Partially Restricted (7): Burundi, Cuba, Laos, Sierra Leone, Togo, Turkmenistan, Venezuela

Read More: 'Disgusting': Why Elon Musk attacked Donald Trump's ‘Big Beautiful’ bill

President Trump said: “We will restore the travel ban, some people call it the Trump travel ban, and keep the radical Islamic terrorists out of our country that was upheld by the Supreme Court.”

The 78-year-old had implemented a travel ban restricting entry from several countries with ‘inadequate vetting processes or significant security risks’.

The Supreme Court upheld the travel ban, ruling that it ‘is squarely within the scope of Presidential authority’ and noting that it is ‘expressly premised on legitimate purposes’.