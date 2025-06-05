Donald Trump bans visas for new foreign students at Harvard in fresh crackdown

US President Donald Trump on Wednesday announced a visa ban for new foreign students who come to the United States to attend Harvard University courses. The showdown between the Donald Trump administration and Harvard University has intensified.(AP/ Reuters)

The order comes as the Trump administration ramps up its crackdown on higher education, especially Harvard. The Republican had earlier banned foreign students' admission to the university, an order that was blocked by a court.

"I have determined that it is necessary to restrict the entry of foreign nationals who seek to enter the United States solely or principally to participate in a course of study at Harvard University or in an exchange visitor program hosted by Harvard University," Trump said in a statement.

Harvard University called the executive order "retaliatory" and said that the school will protect its international students.

"This is yet another illegal retaliatory step taken by the Administration in violation of Harvard's First Amendment rights. Harvard will continue to protect its international students," said a Harvard spokesman.

Last month, the US State Department had also ordered all its consular missions overseas to begin additional vetting of visa applicants looking to travel to Harvard University for any purpose.

A federal court in Boston blocked the Department of Homeland Security from barring international students at Harvard last week. Trump's order invokes a different legal authority.

The ongoing showdown stems from Harvard's refusal to submit to a series of federal government demands. The situation escalated recently after the Department of Homeland Security said Harvard refused to provide records related to misconduct by foreign students.

Donald Trump's Harvard funding freeze

The visa ban is not Harvard University's only problem. Last month, the Donald Trump administration terminated $450 million in grants to the country's oldest university after earlier freezing more than $2.2 billion in funding.

Republican lawmakers have also unveiled legislation that would significantly increase taxes on endowments for the nation’s wealthiest universities, including Harvard. Trump had also threatened to strip the institution of its tax-exempt status.

The US President has been blasting the school for failing to protect Jewish students on campus after the October 7, 2023, attack by Hamas on Israel. Harvard has also retaliated by expanding its lawsuit against the Trump administration over the halt in federal funds and what it deems “unconstitutional demands” that threaten the school’s independence.